Xbox Game Pass Titles for November 2022 Include Pentiment, Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and More; Game Pass Stats Revealed and More
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription plan that console and PC players can subscribe to for free titles each month, along with several other benefits. The popular subscription service recently announced the new lineup of games that will be available for this, and it includes titles like Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, Somerville and many more.
Xbox Game Pass’ November lineup includes two of the best games of the year
Xbox Game Pass is getting some great games in November, including the official Xbox releases of two of my favorite games of the year: Return to Monkey Island and Vampire Survivors. Return to Monkey Island is the newest entry in the Monkey Island point-and-click adventure game series. It’s a delightful...
‘Return To Monkey Island’ is coming to PS5 this month
Devolver Digital and Terrible Toybox have confirmed that Return To Monkey Island is coming to PS5 later this month. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the point-and-click adventure game would be available on Xbox consoles, via Xbox Game Pass. It’s now been announced that Return To Monkey Island will also be coming to PS5 consoles from November 8.
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Xbox Game Pass: 10 new games are coming in November 2022
As usual, we are approaching the end of the month. The opportunity for Microsoft to unveil the list of new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass. On the program in November 2022, the Walking Dead by TellTale, the return of a cult series with Return to Monkey Island, or even the Vampire Survivors phenomenon.
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs
Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
The 25 Best Nintendo Switch Adventure Games
For decades, handheld gaming wasn’t necessarily associated with adventure games. That’s largely because the technology in portable devices didn’t allow for the most immersive experiences. While adventure games still lived on those platforms and could do well, the type of adventure you find on PC and the last few generations of consoles was superior for many. Now though, hardware has come a long way, and the days of having no color on your Game Boy are well and truly a thing of the past. The Nintendo Switch is capable of housing some of the same big, immersive adventure games as your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 25 best Nintendo Switch adventure games.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
