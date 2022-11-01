Read full article on original website
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
Big News on Epic Universe, Universal’s Disney Killer Theme Park
You can thank Harry Potter for forcing Walt Disney (DIS) to invest heavily in its theme parks around the world. The addition of "Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal's Islands of Adventure in 2010 made the Mouse House take notice of its Comcast-owned (CMCSA) rival. Before Universal Studios stepped...
Bob Chapek Addresses Disney’s High Prices, Says Park Won’t Be Overcrowded
It’s no secret that Disney fans have been less-than-thrilled with the House of Mouse lately. Guests who visit Disney theme parks are frequently seeing prices for everything from hotels and Park tickets to bottles of water getting more and more expensive. The biggest issue that Guests seem to complain about is the ticket prices, and many feel that Disney has priced out the average American family — the exact family whom Walt Disney designed the theme parks for.
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
Disney KiteTails Popcorn Bucket Available at Magic Kingdom After Show’s Closing
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A month after Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom officially closed, the popcorn bucket inspired by the show is strangely available at Magic Kingdom. We spotted the Animal Kingdom-themed bucket at a popcorn car near the...
First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System
A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely
We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
This Disney Advent Calendar Was Our Best-Selling Gift Last Year, and It’s ON SALE Today at Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know, we know, Halloween hasn’t even happened yet. But hear us out — it’s time to start your holiday shopping!. With supply chain issues and...
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve acquired all the small print on Walt Disney World ticket costs for 2022, together with Park Hopper, After Hours occasions, and nice reductions and offers. For 2022, Disney World ticket costs begin at $109 per ticket and max...
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
Disney Begins Test Run of Disney+ Subscribers Getting Special Access to shopDisney Merchandise
Disney+ subscribers have the wonderful world of Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and so much more at their fingertips. Virtually whenever they want, Disney+ subscribers can watch exclusive movies, series, and documentaries. Not only that, but Disney+ subscribers have had early access to certain films being released in theaters.
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
The Busiest Theme Parks in the World
If 6 million people visited you last year, you might think that’s a lot of guests, but if you were a theme park, you’d be bummed. The global theme park industry began to recover in 2021 after a devastating pandemic year of shutdowns and dramatically reduced attendance. Overall attendance was just over half (56%) compared with 2019.
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
