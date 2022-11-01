Read full article on original website
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series
It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
CNET
Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix
OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Android Headlines
Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch
Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
Amazon's 100M music catalog now free for Prime members
Amazon Music is sweetening the deal for Prime members. The world's largest online retailer announced Tuesday that members of its subscription service will now have access to Amazon Music's full catalog of 100 million songs in shuffle mode without advertisements and at no additional cost. Previously, members were only offered...
Netflix launches $7 a month ad-supported plan — with limits
Netflix is set to launch its advertising-supported streaming plan on Thursday. At $7 a month, the new subscription tier costs less than half of Netflix's most basic plan and will include 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour, the company said. But the plan comes with some limitations. Viewers won't be able to download shows for later viewing, Netflix said.
The Verge
Paramount Plus sees a price hike in its future
Paramount chief financial officer Naveen Chopra said on an earnings call Wednesday that the company sees “opportunities to increase price on Paramount Plus” and that we’ll see it “do that in the future.” The ad-supported version of Paramount Plus currently costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), while the commercial-free Premium plan costs $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Android Headlines
YouTube wants to streamline streaming with its Primetime Channels
YouTube is doing what several other companies attempt to do: it wants to streamline the movie and television streaming experience. It’s working on a feature called YouTube Primetime Channels, according to The Verge. Nowadays, there are a ton of options for streaming services to watch. Unfortunately, they all live...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
Is ‘Tár’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is back on the big screen, this time starring as Lydia Tár in the new psychological drama, Tár. The movie centers on Blanchett’s character, who is one of the greatest living composer-conductors as well as the first female director of the Berlin Philharmonic, a major German orchestra. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Tár: WHERE TO WATCH TÁR: As of now, the only way to watch Tár is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become...
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
Nexstar Lays Off At Least 30 CW Employees (EXCLUSIVE)
Nexstar laid off between 30-40 staffers at the CW network Tuesday, marking the first sweeping staffing overhaul at the “Walker” broadcaster since it changed ownership, according to a source familiar with the situation. Among those cuts were Paul Hewitt, the longtime CW comms chief, who has been replaced by Beth Feldman. Additionally, multiple execs in distribution, strategy and affiliate relations were let go, with Google vet Rebekah Dopp taking over those departments. Nexstar is wasting little time revamping The CW, a plan that began with the replacement of longtime CW president Mark Pedowitz being ousted upon the close of Paramount Global and...
