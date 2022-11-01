ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

A few more showers possible in Central Florida ahead of time change

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak boundary slowly moves onshore from the Atlantic on Saturday morning, enhancing our low-level moisture along our coast. A few more showers will hold together through the morning and then weaken as they push inland. For the weekend, steady easterly flow Saturday will maintain an...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

A few weekend downpours, watching tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a mild start to a muggy weekend. Temperatures will be well above average both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 87°. Humidity is going back up and it will be noticeable today but even muggier Sunday. There will be enough moisture for a few passing showers with a 20% rain […]
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Study: Fla. rental prices remain overvalued; other states see relief

The inflated costs to rent an apartment or home might be cooling off somewhat in the U.S. — just not in Florida. Rental costs in the Sunshine State remain among the nation's most overvalued, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. The study released Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys

Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Weekly

The CONE of UNCERTAINTY

IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
LEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
Modern Globe

The Art of the Native Florida Garden

A butterfly on a native Florida plant.Kathryn Adeney. A lush, manicured lawn is as American as apple pie and baseball. And while they are nice to look at, they don't provide many benefits to native insects and animals. Having a yard filled with native Florida plants can help pollinators and beneficial insects while looking great. Our lawns play a large role in keeping our local ecosystem running smoothly. So I reached out to some local businesses to find out how to go native.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE

