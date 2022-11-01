Read full article on original website
Tracking the Tropics: Potential for disturbance to target Florida next week
Forecasters are tracking a potential tropical disturbance that could target Florida next week. Some models indicate that the system could be a strong tropical storm that would bring heavy rain, flooding, beach erosion, and destructive to Central Florida.
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
A few more showers possible in Central Florida ahead of time change
ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak boundary slowly moves onshore from the Atlantic on Saturday morning, enhancing our low-level moisture along our coast. A few more showers will hold together through the morning and then weaken as they push inland. For the weekend, steady easterly flow Saturday will maintain an...
A few weekend downpours, watching tropics
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a mild start to a muggy weekend. Temperatures will be well above average both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 87°. Humidity is going back up and it will be noticeable today but even muggier Sunday. There will be enough moisture for a few passing showers with a 20% rain […]
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
Study: Fla. rental prices remain overvalued; other states see relief
The inflated costs to rent an apartment or home might be cooling off somewhat in the U.S. — just not in Florida. Rental costs in the Sunshine State remain among the nation's most overvalued, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. The study released Friday...
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys
Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
Florida senator: 3 things need to happen to correct the struggling insurance market
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many consumers are still struggling to find and afford property insurance. Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis before Hurricane Ian, now Florida lawmakers are gearing up for the second special session on property insurance this year. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida |...
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Announced Over 2 Million Doors Knocked
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign today announced it has knocked on two million individual doors across the state of Florida with less than one week to Election Day. Campaign staff and volunteers have combined to produce unprecedented voter contact and are working to deliver
The CONE of UNCERTAINTY
IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
The Art of the Native Florida Garden
A butterfly on a native Florida plant.Kathryn Adeney. A lush, manicured lawn is as American as apple pie and baseball. And while they are nice to look at, they don't provide many benefits to native insects and animals. Having a yard filled with native Florida plants can help pollinators and beneficial insects while looking great. Our lawns play a large role in keeping our local ecosystem running smoothly. So I reached out to some local businesses to find out how to go native.
Will Florida be lost forever due to the climate crisis?
As we all know, the climate crisis is worsening in the Sunshine State, and if these conditions persist, some scientists predict that there could be a chance Florida be lost forever soon.
Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
