Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash Casserole
Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until they are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add chicken to...
momcollective.com
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas :: A Family Favorite
As a (former) Midwesterner, I didn’t grow up eating green chile. I hadn’t even heard of it until I met my future husband and mother-in-law. Probably 15 years ago, my now mother-in-law made a big dish of her green chile chicken enchiladas for a large group, and I had my first-ever experience with green chile chicken enchiladas. Aside from drinking several glasses of milk to help the fire in my mouth, I really enjoyed the meal that’s now become a family favorite each fall.
What’s Cooking: Cinnamon Chicken
Cinnamon Chicken Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins Serves: 4 ppl Ingredients: 2T olive oil 1 Sweet onion, sliced 6-8 chicken thighs and/or wings 1T cinnamon 1t black pepper 2t smoked paprika 1t cumin 1/2t red pepper flakes Salt & pepper to taste 2T agave syrup (maple syrup or honey […]
Consumer Reports.org
Best Hot Chocolate
East Coast winters are brutal, especially for Californians like myself accustomed to 50° F January temperatures. Maintaining a warm, cozy atmosphere—by snuggling up under a comfortable blanket, warming up with a pair of toasty slippers, or decking out my apartment post-Thanksgiving with a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations—is probably 80 percent responsible for my ability to survive from November until April (gratitude also goes out to my hideous, but critical, SAD lamp).
PopSugar
Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here
Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
12tomatoes.com
Vietnamese Meatballs and Noodles (Bún chả)
A Hanoi favorite of pork mince balls in sweet dressing with vermicelli noodles and a herb salad. Bún chả is served with grilled pork (chả) over a plate of white rice noodles (bún) and herbs. It’s one of the highlights of eating in the northern Vietnamese city of Hanoi, and an amazing alternative choice to meatball dishes and stir fries. While there are three different pieces to making an authentic, delicious Bún chả recipe, if you get your ducks in a row during preparation, the process is a simple one that results in the most flavorful pork meatballs in dressing, accompanied by a variety of herbs, simple greens and white rice noodles.
Epicurious
Buttered Green Beans
This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
Thomasina Miers’ recipe for mussels with confit tomato sauce and ancho and almond picada
We’re lucky in the UK, in that we’re never far from the sea. Mussels are one of the least impactful seafoods we can farm: grown on ropes all around the UK, they are cheap, require no chemical input, absorb carbon dioxide and purify sea water. What’s more, they’re incredibly nutritious – full of vitamins and essential minerals – and, of course, delicious. Here I’ve made a rich tomato sofrito to cloak them with flavour and added some va-va-voom with a gutsy, nutty ancho picada.
butterwithasideofbread.com
GRANDMA’S BEST CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Grandma’s BEST Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup is a warm, comforting classic recipe perfect for cold nights! This creamy chicken noodle soup recipe is loaded with tender egg noodles, onions, garlic, veggies and more!. Nothing is better than the food that comes out of grandma’s kitchen, which is why we...
Agriculture Online
ACORN SQUASH WITH RUSTIC RAISIN SAUCE
1 11⁄4 -lb. acorn squash (1 medium) or other small winter squash. 1⁄2 cup chopped onion (1 medium) Prep: 20 minutes Slow cook: 4 to 5 hours (low) or 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours (high) Lightly coat a 31⁄2 - or 4-qt. slow cooker with nonstick cooking...
The Daily South
New-School Pineapple Casserole
The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love. We played...
snapshotsincursive.com
Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers! When you are looking for a crunchy snack and really have no interest in leaving the house, fancy crackers satisfy. More than likely, you have all the ingredients on hand. I think you’ll be surprised. In a few minutes, the kitchen will draw curiosity-seekers who put down their electronic devices to see what smells so good. Then go one step further, serve them with a slather of cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and baby shrimp. It can transform these buttery snacks into a culinary appetizer your family will remember. Better make more and hide them in the freezer.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Secrets to secret doors revealed
When the folks at Murphy Door approached me to do a project with them, it didn’t take a lot of coaxing. I’ve been fascinated by secret doors and hidden compartments for as long as I can remember, and I had a project in mind. Hidden doors today. Hidden...
Cookies & Cakes Recipe Contest
Are your baked goods more than just good? We’ll gladly take a bite out of your best. Our recipe boxes are ready for your luscious tiramisu crepe cake, crispy gingerbread pizzelles, vibrant matcha cheesecake, dreamy Orangesicle-inspired macarons and so much more. So send us your favorite cakes and cookies, fresh from the oven (or icebox or stovetop), with fewer than 12 ingredients, and you could win big and be featured in Taste of Home.
Comments / 0