Benzinga

These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Benzinga

Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock

Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Benzinga

Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

Analyzing BP's Short Interest

BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...

