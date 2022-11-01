Read full article on original website
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Concerned Over Xi Jinping's Return To Power, Tiger Global Pauses China Equity Investments: WSJ
Tiger Global Management, a long-time China investor, has reportedly paused investing in China equities as the company re-examines its exposure to the country following Xi Jinping’s historic re-election for a third term, the Wall Street Journal reported. Geopolitical Tensions: Tiger executives, including founder Charles “Chase” Coleman, have told others...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Expects This COVID Stock Play To Appreciate 1,200% By 2026
COVID-19 play Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM is down about 40% year-to-date, reflecting a general negative sentiment toward tech stocks. Money manager Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, which holds Zoom Video in two of its ETFs — the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW — is upbeat about the stock despite the weakness.
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Donald Trump Sold, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Former President Donald Trump was known for his rants on Twitter that took on people and companies. One rant about a famous technology company backfired and kept Trump from big profits. Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to being outspoken and sharing his opinions on a range of topics....
Americans Shouldn't Blame Joe Biden For Inflation, This Economist Says: Look Beyond The Borders
In a poll conducted on Oct. 30 of 1,500 eligible voters in the U.S., 61% of respondents said that President Joe Biden and his policies are "significantly" or "fairly" to blame for the country's 40-year-high inflation rate. Forty-three percent of respondents blamed Biden and his policies significantly for inflation, 18%...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock
Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Raoul Pal Calls Ethereum Chart 'Very Constructive': How Much $1,000 Invested Now Would Fetch If Crypto Reclaims Record Highs
The crypto party started as corporate earnings-induced optimism and hopes of a Fed thawing perked up risk appetite in the financial markets. Ethereum ETH/USD, the second most widely traded crypto, could be in for a strong run up in the near term, according to economist Raoul Pal. What Happened: The...
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
These 2 Large Cap Dividend Payers Outperformed S&P 500 By Over 20% During 2008 Financial Crisis
During a recession, investors should seek firms with solid fundamentals and a strong track record of better-than-expected earnings performances. These firms are typically defensive investments in sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, industrials, software technologies, and health care. Although technology has taken a beating, as the NASDAQ is down roughly...
Dogecoin Plunges, Bitcoin, Ethereum Firm: Analyst Says Watch Out For This Memecoin Pattern Before Friday Jobs Data
Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped sharply Thursday evening, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 0.8% to $1 trillion at 9:05 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% -0.3% $20,284.22. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.5% 1.1% $1,539.25. Dogecoin...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On July 8, Musk got an opportunity to take a...
50 Million Trapped In Slavery: Why This Canadian Entrepreneur Says Now Is The Time To Advocate For Them
Today, slavery remains, albeit carrying different names, says Ben Samaroo. “We have yet to encounter the watershed moment, just like we did with climate change." The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates nearly 50 million people are trapped in slavery. That doesn’t sit right with Ben Samaroo, a Canadian entrepreneur and...
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
'Position For A Recovery In The Stock Market': 8 Experts React To October Jobs Report, What It Means For The Fed
The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. "We think it is prudent to position for a recovery in the stock market," one market expert said. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs...
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
