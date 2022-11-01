Woj: Nets, Nash part ways; Suspended Boston Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka among expected targets

AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Brooklyn Nets and their head coach Steve Nash have mutually agreed to part ways per multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is, along with former Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder and other, unnamed targets, on the Nets’ short list of potential replacements for their top coaching job in the wake of the break with Nash.

Udoka, suspended by Boston this offseason for misconduct involving an improper relationship with a female staffer compounded by Udoka making unwanted comments toward her, will reportedly be allowed to leave for another job according to the ESPN writer.

Nash found himself the subject of an ultimatum that reportedly emanated from Kevin Durant over the summer. KD sought to be dealt from the organization if Nash and Nets general manager Sean Marks remained with the team.

The uncertainty hanging over the organization in the wake of the club’s poor start and the fallout from Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving’s retweeting antisemitic media may have diminished the allure of the franchise.

But the Udoka scandal may also have diminished the allure of an otherwise capable coach given Boston’s reported disinterest in preventing Udoka from being hired by a potentially potent division rival.

