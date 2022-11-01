Read full article on original website
Howard announces $1.65M Grant for Patuxent Branch Trail upgrade
A $1.65 million grant has been awarded to Howard County to upgrade the surface of a 1.3-mile dirt and gravel section of the popular Patuxent Branch Trail, in Savage and Kings Contrivance, which will improve its accessibility. The grant, awarded through the State of Maryland Transportation Alternatives program, is funded with federal dollars and the project was selected by the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board.
Maryland Tourism reports continued recovery
According to an economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the state’s tourism industry is continuing a strong recovery, recapturing nearly 90 percent of pre-pandemic visitor spending. In addition, the state reported increases from pre-pandemic levels in the key sectors of lodging and restaurants. The report...
