Five nuclear power plants could be built in the Mountain West by 2035 through a partnership between the nuclear technology company TerraPower and regional utility PacifiCorp. Last week the two companies announced a joint study to evaluate potential sites for their advanced Natrium reactors, which are smaller than typical energy facilities and may offer a way to transform coal-fired plants into zero-emission power generators. Locations in Wyoming and Utah with energy expertise, infrastructure connecting to the power grid and strong safety records are likely to be considered.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO