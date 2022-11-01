Read full article on original website
The smallest county in Idaho now offers Spanish language assistance to its voters
Located in eastern Idaho, Clark County is getting ready to offer Spanish language voting materials for the first time. The Federal Voting Rights Act requires translation services for language minorities during elections. Clark County is one of five in Idaho that have to provide non-English speakers with assistance. According to...
The Army National Guard is struggling to attract recruits in the Mountain West – except in Nevada
The Nevada Army National Guard met 95% of its recruitment goal set by the National Guard Bureau in fiscal year 2022 that ended Sept. 30, according to officials. That ranked second in the nation, trailing only New York, which recruited 103% of its goal. Capt. Emerson Marcus, Nevada National Guard...
Colorado wildfire was most costly in the region
A recent insurance estimate found that a single wildfire in the Mountain West cost at least $2 billion dollars. It’s the most expensive fire in our region. Many suburban homes were destroyed in the 2021 Marshall Fire in the communities of Superior and Louisville, near Denver. The Denver Post reported the new cost estimate and the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association listed the fire as the 10th most expensive in the United States.
Arizona governor fills gaps in border wall with shipping containers
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ryan Devereaux, a reporter for the Intercept, about Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s project to fill gaps along the border wall with shipping containers. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: November 2, 2022
Now that November has arrived we are that much closer to the holidays, there could be more outbreaks of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, which is affecting thousands of kids around the country. Dr. Davide Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus...
Both parties fight for Latino voting bloc in Nevada
The race to win the Latino vote is at the heart of campaigns in Nevada, with both parties seeing the influential voting bloc as key to their future success. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Strategists weigh in on election state of play in Arizona and Georgia
Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes discuss the latest on tight midterm election races with Democratic strategist Yvette Simpson, who is watching get-out-the-vote efforts in Georgia, and Republican strategist Lorna Romero Ferguson, who is based in Arizona. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR....
Major nuclear expansion is being explored in the Mountain West
Five nuclear power plants could be built in the Mountain West by 2035 through a partnership between the nuclear technology company TerraPower and regional utility PacifiCorp. Last week the two companies announced a joint study to evaluate potential sites for their advanced Natrium reactors, which are smaller than typical energy facilities and may offer a way to transform coal-fired plants into zero-emission power generators. Locations in Wyoming and Utah with energy expertise, infrastructure connecting to the power grid and strong safety records are likely to be considered.
A Georgia group helps states put solar panels on unused roadside land
A nonprofit called The Ray is identifying empty roadside land at interstate exits and encouraging states to put solar panels there. Emily Jones of WABE visited the 18-mile Ray Highway in Georgia, where a solar array powers 100 homes. This story is part of a partnership between WABE and Grist.
New website seeks to counter election misinformation
Idaho’s Secretary of State has been trying to counter election misinformation through keyword searches and social media tracking. Now it’s asking for the public’s help through a new website. The department is asking people to report falsehoods found on social media that could prevent voters from casting...
How are absentee ballots verified and where can we find more information about judges on the ballot?
Idaho Matters is answering your questions about voting in the 2022 midterm elections. This week, listeners asked us about the absentee ballots and the judges up for election. We talked with Boise State Public Radio Reporter James Dawson to help us answer your questions. When and how is the signature...
Kentuckians to vote on ballot question affirming state abortion ban
WFPL reporter Divya Karthikeyan joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain a proposed amendment to the Kentucky constitution that voters are weighing in on, which states “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
First 'digital lottery courier' service arrives in Idaho
Idaho Lottery tickets are now just a tap away on your mobile device. The Jackpocket app is nearly a decade old and has expanded into 14 states including Idaho and neighboring Oregon and Montana. "We like to think of ourselves as kind of the 'GrubHub' for the lottery," company Director...
Idaho nonprofits struggle to meet community need
Idaho nonprofits are struggling to meet the needs of folks coming through their doors. According to a new report, about half of the state’s nonprofit organizations don’t have the staff or the capacity to help the people who need it. The CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Kevin Bailey sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about that new report.
Regenerative farming goes further than organic, aims to be carbon neutral
Agriculture contributes to a third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Now, some farmers are going back to more traditional practices to try to keep carbon in the earth. Erin Stone of KPCC introduces us to family in Southern California who are growing corn and other crops and helping...
A case of mistaken identity: Is it a Cicada Killer Wasp or a Murder Hornet?
Murder Hornets have a very fierce and well-deserved reputation. They kill off beneficial honeybee hives and carry a very nasty sting. They’re also an invasive species, so when they first showed up in Washington state two years ago they were met with dismay and apprehension by bug experts and people who rely on honeybees alike.
Idaho Public Utilities Commission to hold hearings this week on net metering
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is holding public hearings this week on a study that could determine the future of rooftop solar in the state. The Commission asked Idaho Power to do the study about three years ago, to establish a "fair and equitable" net metering program — where customers who generate their own solar power, often on their roof or property, can get paid for the excess energy they send back to the grid.
