Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle
A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
Massachusetts total identified fraud more than doubled in FY22 to over $13 million
Boston — This week, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump released the final annual fraud report of her tenure. The Bureau of Special Investigations identified $13,519,349.55 in public assistance fraud in fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022. The total identified fraud more than doubled between FY21 ($6,139,720.51) and FY22 ($13,519,349.55). The increase in identified fraud is largely attributable to an increase in pre-pandemic levels of cases referred by the public benefits agencies for investigation and emanating from its own data analytics unit.
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
