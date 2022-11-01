Boston — This week, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump released the final annual fraud report of her tenure. The Bureau of Special Investigations identified $13,519,349.55 in public assistance fraud in fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022. The total identified fraud more than doubled between FY21 ($6,139,720.51) and FY22 ($13,519,349.55). The increase in identified fraud is largely attributable to an increase in pre-pandemic levels of cases referred by the public benefits agencies for investigation and emanating from its own data analytics unit.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO