severnaparkvoice.com

Candidate Priorities: County Executive, County Council

With Election Day approaching, we asked each candidate to share his or her top three priorities for office so Anne Arundel County residents can make a decision before heading to the polls on November 8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE. Jessica Haire. Republican. I’m running for county executive because local leadership matters. We...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Howard announces $1.65M Grant for Patuxent Branch Trail upgrade

A $1.65 million grant has been awarded to Howard County to upgrade the surface of a 1.3-mile dirt and gravel section of the popular Patuxent Branch Trail, in Savage and Kings Contrivance, which will improve its accessibility. The grant, awarded through the State of Maryland Transportation Alternatives program, is funded with federal dollars and the project was selected by the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD
WBOC

Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
CENTREVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan

Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
getnews.info

Baltimore and Harford County Pool Company Inks Contract with Baltimore Marketing Agency

Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Installation and Service Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, Cements Marketing Deal with Baltimore Marketing Agency Sheets and Associates. Maryland, USA – Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, signs a contract with Baltimore marketing agency Sheets and Associates to update their website and digital marketing to better serve the Baltimore, Harford and Cecil County area. Upgrades include a modern responsive website with easy navigation, and reputation marketing across all social platforms.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County

In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

New apartments set for people transitioning from homelessness to housing

A brand new apartment building in east Baltimore is designating new, fully furnished units for people leaving homelessness and going into permanent housing. Over at the new Sojourner Place at Oliver Street, 35 units in the building are open for those transitioning. Volunteers guided by the United Way of Central...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

