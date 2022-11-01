But ICPRB says it’s nothing to worry about now. Mather Gorge, Potomac River (Photo from Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin) Rockville, Md (KM) The Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin is doing daily monitoring of the river now that the flow has fallen below a certain level at the monitoring station at Point of Rocks. Spokesman Curtis Dalpra says there’s no need to be concerned as the Potomac River’s level usually drops during the fall season.

