Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
Business Monthly
Maryland Tourism reports continued recovery
According to an economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the state’s tourism industry is continuing a strong recovery, recapturing nearly 90 percent of pre-pandemic visitor spending. In addition, the state reported increases from pre-pandemic levels in the key sectors of lodging and restaurants. The report...
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
Business Monthly
Howard announces $1.65M Grant for Patuxent Branch Trail upgrade
A $1.65 million grant has been awarded to Howard County to upgrade the surface of a 1.3-mile dirt and gravel section of the popular Patuxent Branch Trail, in Savage and Kings Contrivance, which will improve its accessibility. The grant, awarded through the State of Maryland Transportation Alternatives program, is funded with federal dollars and the project was selected by the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board.
MD public school football playoffs 1st round coverage
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland. 4A – No. 5 seed Bowie at No. 4 seed Roosevelt 4A – No. 5 seed Bladensburg at No. 4 seed Einstein 4A/3A – No. 5 seed Springbrook at No. 4 seed Kennedy 4A/3A – No. 7 […]
Business Monthly
BGE awards $2.4M in small business grants
BGE has awarded $2,460,000 to 123 small businesses located in Central Maryland during the fifth round of BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program. This program is part of BGE’s $15 million pledge to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery, and is a multi-year commitment expected to run through at least 2023.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Nottingham MD
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders by owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder could have implications when it comes to where a new stadium is built. The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the team to leave Maryland. […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Frontier Adds Another New Nonstop Flight From BWI-Marshall Airport
Frontier Airlines is adding a new nonstop flight to Dallas-Forth Worth from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, reports WBAL TV. The addition is the eighth destination for the airline from the Baltimore area airport, and one of many new flights added to BWI this year. Three new airlines have also been added to BWI, the outlet continues.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
WBOC
Maryland's First District Race Proves to Be Contentious Battle
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's First District congressional race has seen its fair share of attacks. A campaign ad for Democrat Heather Mizeur recently tied Republican incumbent Congressman Andy Harris to white supremacists. Later in the ad, the narrator said "Harris opposed healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
wfmd.com
Potomac River Flows Have Fallen Below A Certain Level
But ICPRB says it’s nothing to worry about now. Mather Gorge, Potomac River (Photo from Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin) Rockville, Md (KM) The Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin is doing daily monitoring of the river now that the flow has fallen below a certain level at the monitoring station at Point of Rocks. Spokesman Curtis Dalpra says there’s no need to be concerned as the Potomac River’s level usually drops during the fall season.
severnaparkvoice.com
Candidate Priorities: County Executive, County Council
With Election Day approaching, we asked each candidate to share his or her top three priorities for office so Anne Arundel County residents can make a decision before heading to the polls on November 8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE. Jessica Haire. Republican. I’m running for county executive because local leadership matters. We...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
