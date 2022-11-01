A $1.65 million grant has been awarded to Howard County to upgrade the surface of a 1.3-mile dirt and gravel section of the popular Patuxent Branch Trail, in Savage and Kings Contrivance, which will improve its accessibility. The grant, awarded through the State of Maryland Transportation Alternatives program, is funded with federal dollars and the project was selected by the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board.

