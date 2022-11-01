ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Tourism reports continued recovery

According to an economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the state’s tourism industry is continuing a strong recovery, recapturing nearly 90 percent of pre-pandemic visitor spending. In addition, the state reported increases from pre-pandemic levels in the key sectors of lodging and restaurants. The report...
BGE awards $2.4M in small business grants

BGE has awarded $2,460,000 to 123 small businesses located in Central Maryland during the fifth round of BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program. This program is part of BGE’s $15 million pledge to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery, and is a multi-year commitment expected to run through at least 2023.
