Read full article on original website
Related
Business Monthly
Maryland Tourism reports continued recovery
According to an economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the state’s tourism industry is continuing a strong recovery, recapturing nearly 90 percent of pre-pandemic visitor spending. In addition, the state reported increases from pre-pandemic levels in the key sectors of lodging and restaurants. The report...
Business Monthly
BGE awards $2.4M in small business grants
BGE has awarded $2,460,000 to 123 small businesses located in Central Maryland during the fifth round of BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program. This program is part of BGE’s $15 million pledge to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery, and is a multi-year commitment expected to run through at least 2023.
Comments / 0