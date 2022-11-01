Jen Reese hired to lead Raider girls' basketball team ahead of 2022/23 season Jen Reese was named the Reynolds High School girls' basketball head coach, taking over for Kelsey Stone. Reese grew up in Clackamas and played high school ball at Clackamas High School where she was the Parade Magazine High School All-American. Reese was also a two-time Oregon State Gatorade Player of The Year during her time as a Cavalier. Reese would play four years at the University of Colorado. She was the 11th player in team history to record 1,200 points and 600 rebounds. She finished her career right at 1,200 points, ranking 19th on Colorado's all-time scoring list. She also appears on Buffaloes' career charts for rebounds (13th, 686), field goals made (17th, 479), double-figure scoring games (tied-17th, 61) and double-doubles (tied-23rd, 6). "It's a privilege and an honor to be the new head coach at Reynolds high school," Reese said. "I'm looking forward to working with these incredible student athletes and the Reynolds community." {loadposition sub-article-01}

TROUTDALE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO