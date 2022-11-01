Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
5 takeaways from Portland Trail Blazers stunning Phoenix Suns once again this season
The Portland Trail Blazers had the all answers Friday night with the final one hushing a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. Jerami Grant’s jumper at the buzzer over Deandre Ayton after catching the inbounds pass from Justise Winslow that Bismack Biyombo defended with a second remaining lifted Portland to an 108-106 win over Phoenix Suns. ...
Celtics finish off Knicks, sweep back-to-back games
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each hit six 3-pointers in a record-setting performance as the Boston Celtics pulled away from
What actions must Kyrie Irving complete before returning to Nets?
Following Kyrie Irving's five-game suspension, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters that while an apology was a "step in the right direction," it wasn't enough. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Nets have provided Irving with a list of six "action items" he must complete before rejoining...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Philadelphia Union
The Los Angeles FC defeated the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Reynolds High School finds new girls basketball coach
Jen Reese hired to lead Raider girls' basketball team ahead of 2022/23 season Jen Reese was named the Reynolds High School girls' basketball head coach, taking over for Kelsey Stone. Reese grew up in Clackamas and played high school ball at Clackamas High School where she was the Parade Magazine High School All-American. Reese was also a two-time Oregon State Gatorade Player of The Year during her time as a Cavalier. Reese would play four years at the University of Colorado. She was the 11th player in team history to record 1,200 points and 600 rebounds. She finished her career right at 1,200 points, ranking 19th on Colorado's all-time scoring list. She also appears on Buffaloes' career charts for rebounds (13th, 686), field goals made (17th, 479), double-figure scoring games (tied-17th, 61) and double-doubles (tied-23rd, 6). "It's a privilege and an honor to be the new head coach at Reynolds high school," Reese said. "I'm looking forward to working with these incredible student athletes and the Reynolds community." {loadposition sub-article-01}
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston’s 7-game win streak
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. Mitch Marner had two assists for Toronto...
UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 10: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' road matchup against the Sun Devils.
