GUEST COLUMN, David Dorsey, Kansas Policy Institute. Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) is once again going after school choice. This time the target is the ESA (Education Spending/Savings Account). A recent KASB report and a follow-up podcast attempts to discredit what is one of the most effective ways to empower families with educational opportunities. KASB makes it abundantly clear that in both the report and the podcast when it comes to school choice, they don’t know what they are talking about. Maybe that is deliberate. Maybe that is out of genuine ignorance.

