Liberal First
Governor Kelly seeking public Input on wildfire prevention and response
The High Plains has seen multiple wildfires happen throughout the years, and recently, the State of Kansas announced it is seeking input on how to help with response to such events. Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly called on Kansans to share their thoughts on how the State of Kansas can better...
Mann seeks to become state’s attorney general
There are many hats in the ring for many offices at the state level, and for attorney general, that list includes Chris Mann. As Mann tells it, public service has always been a big part of his life. “Pretty much my entire life, I've been dedicated to public service in...
Gov. Kelly promotes workforce participation for Kansas military families
Helping veterans has been a part of much of the Kelly Administration’s work, and recently, more assistance was announced from the State of Kansas. Last Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly joined leaders and advocates for military families for a roundtable discussion focused on how Kansas can continue its progress in knocking down barriers for military families looking to participate in the workforce. Topics addressed during the discussion included barriers to occupational licensure and the importance of expanding child care, according to a release from the State of Kansas.
KASB shows fundamental ignorance of school choice options
GUEST COLUMN, David Dorsey, Kansas Policy Institute. Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) is once again going after school choice. This time the target is the ESA (Education Spending/Savings Account). A recent KASB report and a follow-up podcast attempts to discredit what is one of the most effective ways to empower families with educational opportunities. KASB makes it abundantly clear that in both the report and the podcast when it comes to school choice, they don’t know what they are talking about. Maybe that is deliberate. Maybe that is out of genuine ignorance.
Trout season now open in Kansas, Meade Lake adds stock
PRATT – The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Wednesday marked the opening day of trout season. More than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout, providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities including Meade State Park about 35 miles from Liberal. Kansas’ trout...
JAMES CARTWRIGHT
JOHNSON – James E. “Jimi” Cartwright, 68, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City. He was born Jan. 22, 1954 to Morris and Rena Mae (Warren) Cartwright. He married Polly Hinton Jan. 16, 1982. She survives. He graduated in...
Continued KDOT staffing shortages could impact highway snow, ice removal efforts
The Kansas Department of Transportation is committed to keeping the highways cleared when inclement weather impacts the state, but staffing shortages continue to affect the agency with not enough snowplow operators in many areas. The ongoing shortages could affect KDOT’s ability to clear snow and ice from highways in a timely manner.
