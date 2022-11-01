Read full article on original website
STANLEY SHOEMAKER
Stanley Roger “Big Stan” Shoemaker, 74, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born Nov. 12, 1940 to Howard and Ester Shoemaker in Liberal. He raised his family in Conroe, Texas, where he worked for Anadarko Petroleum and cheered on his children at many events. He loved spending...
Trout season now open in Kansas, Meade Lake adds stock
PRATT – The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Wednesday marked the opening day of trout season. More than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout, providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities including Meade State Park about 35 miles from Liberal. Kansas’ trout...
NANCY SHORB
Nancy L. Shorb, 73, died April 24, 2020. She was born March 1, 1947 to Herman and Huberta Shorb in Liberal. She was very active in the First Christian Church, Rainbow Girls, and the Wide Awake 4-H Club. She graduated from Liberal High School in 1965 and earned her bachelor’s...
CAROL CORDES
MEADE – Carol J. Cordes, 77, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the Meade District Hospital in Meade. She was born Nov. 21, 1944 to Frank and Mary (Kuhl) Bergkamp. She married Larry Cordes Feb. 8, 1964. He preceded her in death. She attended school in Fowler and later...
Saints – and goats – are back home on the farm at SCCC
Seward County Community College is in the heart of ag country. Western Kansas has more cows than we do people, so ag — whether you call it farming or ranching — is who we are and what we do. That goes a long way to explain why we’re so excited about the revitalization of our agriculture program.
Storm Brings Snow To Oklahoma Panhandle
As most of Oklahoma experienced rain and severe thunderstorms, the western part of the state got its first snowfall of the year. Video shows big snowflakes coming down near Guymon, Oklahoma, at around 5 p.m. Friday evening. Those in the panhandle will remain freezing overnight, but will be back to...
Communities unite to support Bennett’s battle with cancer
Christmastime is known as the season of giving, but for residents of many High Plains communities, the giving season runs year-round. That spirit is evident in Beaver County, Okla., where students at three rival schools joined forces recently to benefit a community member in one of the towns. In early...
Black & White Gala dance returns
November is here, and with the holidays on the horizon, so too will be the sights and sounds of seasonal parties. Along with private parties, many clubs, businesses, churches and organizations will celebrate the holidays, and among those is the Liberal Recreation Department. Nov. 12, the Rec Center is hosting...
Join the party and vote early
“Voting can be fun” is the concept behind the Early Voting Party set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the parking lot north of the Seward County Administration Building, 515 N. Washington. Sponsored by the Liberal Area Coalition for Families, it is a non-partisan event geared to promoting voting and early voting.
Highlight your organization or business with a Christmas float
The Halloween candy may have just been put away, but there are many in the community already turning their attention to Christmas. Parade entries are being sought for this year’s “Home for the Holidays” Christmas parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 3. “We like to keep the door...
TCEC donates trauma kits to assist local citizens
Local community partners TCEC, Seaboard Foods and PTCI in Oklahoma came together to help local law enforcement in Beaver, Cimarron, Harper and Texas counties by donating funds to provide 133 trauma kits to assist our local citizens. Thank you to those who protect and serve our Panhandle communities from the Guymon Police Department, Texas County Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Northwest Region. Pictured from left to right are Daniel Mesta-PTCI, Davida Gomez-Seaboard, Buddy Leach-District One DA, Matt Boley-Texas County Sheriff, Eric Brown-OHP, Dale Hampsten-GPD, Kevin McIntire-District Attorney Task Force and Leslie Kraich-TCEC. Courtesy photo.
Wrap a Lamp for the 2022 holidays
The streets of Liberal will soon have a more festive look to them, and local citizens can help with that. The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will again be hosting its Wrap-A-Lamp contest, and people can sign up and register to decorate a lamp pole through the Chamber of Commerce, and the deadline for that is Nov. 17. The lamp poles then must be fully decorated by Nov. 27. Chamber of Commerce staff will assign the poles to the people who register, and in order to do that, they need to get in touch with the Chamber office at (620) 624-3855.
Perryton ISD gives statement after Wednesday gun incident
PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Perryton Independent School District released a statement after a Wednesday incident involving a gun on a school bus. According to the district statement, a Perryton ISD student brought a gun onto a school bus on Wednesday. After another student saw the gun, a school official was notified and administrators “immediately […]
US 83 Project Update
From KDOT: This is the latest to the resurfacing project along U.S. 83 in Seward County,. KDOT will be opening U.S. 83 to unrestricted traffic, efforts to take down work zone signs and cones will start Wednesday November 2nd. KDOT hopes to have this opened by the end of the day.
