The streets of Liberal will soon have a more festive look to them, and local citizens can help with that. The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will again be hosting its Wrap-A-Lamp contest, and people can sign up and register to decorate a lamp pole through the Chamber of Commerce, and the deadline for that is Nov. 17. The lamp poles then must be fully decorated by Nov. 27. Chamber of Commerce staff will assign the poles to the people who register, and in order to do that, they need to get in touch with the Chamber office at (620) 624-3855.

2 DAYS AGO