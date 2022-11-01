Read full article on original website
Trout season now open in Kansas, Meade Lake adds stock
PRATT – The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Wednesday marked the opening day of trout season. More than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout, providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities including Meade State Park about 35 miles from Liberal. Kansas’ trout...
Kismet, Plains gearing up for Angel Tree project
All the candy has been gathered from Halloween trick-or-treating, and soon, tables in homes will be filled with turkey, ham and other food for Thanksgiving celebrations. As the calendar turns from October to November, so too do many people turn to holiday gift buying. Many schools, churches, business and organizations help with the present purchasing process with the help of an Angel Tree project.
Saints – and goats – are back home on the farm at SCCC
Seward County Community College is in the heart of ag country. Western Kansas has more cows than we do people, so ag — whether you call it farming or ranching — is who we are and what we do. That goes a long way to explain why we’re so excited about the revitalization of our agriculture program.
NANCY SHORB
Nancy L. Shorb, 73, died April 24, 2020. She was born March 1, 1947 to Herman and Huberta Shorb in Liberal. She was very active in the First Christian Church, Rainbow Girls, and the Wide Awake 4-H Club. She graduated from Liberal High School in 1965 and earned her bachelor’s...
CAROL CORDES
MEADE – Carol J. Cordes, 77, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the Meade District Hospital in Meade. She was born Nov. 21, 1944 to Frank and Mary (Kuhl) Bergkamp. She married Larry Cordes Feb. 8, 1964. He preceded her in death. She attended school in Fowler and later...
Join the party and vote early
“Voting can be fun” is the concept behind the Early Voting Party set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the parking lot north of the Seward County Administration Building, 515 N. Washington. Sponsored by the Liberal Area Coalition for Families, it is a non-partisan event geared to promoting voting and early voting.
Black & White Gala dance returns
November is here, and with the holidays on the horizon, so too will be the sights and sounds of seasonal parties. Along with private parties, many clubs, businesses, churches and organizations will celebrate the holidays, and among those is the Liberal Recreation Department. Nov. 12, the Rec Center is hosting...
Wrap a Lamp for the 2022 holidays
The streets of Liberal will soon have a more festive look to them, and local citizens can help with that. The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will again be hosting its Wrap-A-Lamp contest, and people can sign up and register to decorate a lamp pole through the Chamber of Commerce, and the deadline for that is Nov. 17. The lamp poles then must be fully decorated by Nov. 27. Chamber of Commerce staff will assign the poles to the people who register, and in order to do that, they need to get in touch with the Chamber office at (620) 624-3855.
