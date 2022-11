Standing at the river’s edge on a brownfield that’s been transformed into a spacious park, about two dozen representatives from environmental groups, organized labor, and health and emergency services agencies spoke with a unified voice to support the $4.2 billion “once in a lifetime” initiative on the November 8 ballot. Tuesday’s press conference, organized by Scenic Hudson, at Peekskill Landing illustrated how partnerships among environmental groups, municipalities and funders can restore what was once deteriorating, neglected land.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO