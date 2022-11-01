Read full article on original website
Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage
Hover Energy, a Dallas-based wind power technology company, will begin commercial scale production in January 2023 of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrid that includes solar and energy storage. Production will take place the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted...
Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array
MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
Sunrise brief: Major utilities seek dismissal of California community microgrid proposal
To the chagrin of utilities, this “electric microutility” seeks solar on every roof and a battery in every garage Sunnova’s groundbreaking community microgrid proposal is fighting back against a motion to dismiss, from major utility companies who must feel their business plan is being attacked. American Battery...
EE North America partners with Elio Energy Group to build 2 GW solar and storage portfolio
EE North America, the U.S. project development business of European Energy A/S, partnered with Elio Energy Group to co-develop a three-year, 2 GW utility solar and energy storage portfolio in Arizona and around the Southwest. Formed earlier this year by Copenhagen, Denmark-based European Energy, EE North America is developing a...
Baaaaa-wa optimizes its business model for agrivoltaic sheep
It all comes down to energy. Food is energy, and electricity is among our species’ greatest energy enablers. So what could be better than combining food production with solar electricity generation? The synergy of the food + energy production of an agrivoltaic facility jives in a commonsense, fundamental manner.
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Utility-scale solar construction costs halve 2013 averages, while wind and natural gas are relatively flat
Historically, one of the main challenges for the ramp up of solar energy was the higher cost of construction relative to other available technologies. Innovation, economies of scale, and incentivization have driven down costs and placed the technology in the center stage as a major component of new builds going forward.
Military microgrids demonstrate Xendee platform to enhance operations
The Department of Defense (DoD) is looking to microgrids to shore up resilience on military bases in the United States and abroad. Due to the growing threat of blackouts, the DoD, through its Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), has enlisted Xendee, a provider of microgrid development software, to help cut energy system engineering costs.
