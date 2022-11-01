ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array

MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
COLUMBIA, MO
Baaaaa-wa optimizes its business model for agrivoltaic sheep

It all comes down to energy. Food is energy, and electricity is among our species’ greatest energy enablers. So what could be better than combining food production with solar electricity generation? The synergy of the food + energy production of an agrivoltaic facility jives in a commonsense, fundamental manner.
TEXAS STATE
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Military microgrids demonstrate Xendee platform to enhance operations

The Department of Defense (DoD) is looking to microgrids to shore up resilience on military bases in the United States and abroad. Due to the growing threat of blackouts, the DoD, through its Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), has enlisted Xendee, a provider of microgrid development software, to help cut energy system engineering costs.
GEORGIA STATE

