FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Developer seeks tax breaks to restore aging North Park building
A Great Neck-based developer is seeking tax abatements from Nassau County economic development officials so it will be able to restore an empty former warehouse in Long Beach’s North Park section, but some residents are already voicing concern about increased traffic in the area and whether the project would bring new jobs.
therealdeal.com
Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case
The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
cityandstateny.com
On Long Island, a state Senate battleground
During a recent weekend, Long Island played host to national bigwigs from both parties. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied with GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin in Suffolk County, while First Lady Jill Biden phone-banked with Gov. Kathy Hochul on the island. Their presence was unusual – it’s not every day that New York elections garner national attention, let alone the happenings in New York City’s suburbs.
Suffolk County to use state Board of Elections site for election results due to cyberattack
All county-run websites are still down, and most services are being processed in person.
longislandadvance.net
Gallo celebrates 20 years in Patchogue
Gallo began small, just like Patchogue Village itself did 20 years ago. One could say that Gallo and Patchogue Village both grew and prospered together from modest beginnings, with Gallo being one of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longisland.com
County Executive Blakeman and NCPD Commissioner Ryder Announce "Operation Safe Streets"
County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder have announced “Operation Safe Streets” as Nassau County approaches the upcoming Holiday Season. This initiative will focus on education of the public and enforcement to ensure the safety of all individuals that travel on Nassau County roadways, as some of the crimes and violations below can lead to other criminal activity.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
District: Brentwood High School principal placed on paid leave pending investigation into 'professional conduct'
School officials would not tell News 12 what prompted the investigation, but they have been in contact with police.
Herald Community Newspapers
Schools mum on $30M judgment against former teacher
A court awarded a former Hewitt Elementary School student $30 million last month over sexual abuse claims dating back to 1979. The judgment went against David Savage, a former fifth-grade teacher at the school, who had been accused of molesting Michael Malvin when Malvin was 10. Now in his 50s, Malvin filed a suit under the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed anyone with abuse claims to have one last chance to sue, no matter how long ago the alleged activity took place.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tempers flare after some call for pair of trustees to resign
Frustration with the Sewanhaka Central High School board of trustees reached a boiling point during a board meeting on Tuesday with several members of the Elmont community calling for the resignation of trustees Michael Jaime and Dr. Tameka Battle-Burkett. A petition on change.org has collected nearly 500 signatures calling for...
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport Fall Festival returns with a new tradition
The annual Freeport Fall Festival returned and was held in Woodcleft Avenue on Oct. 30. The Village of Freeport was thrilled with the significant number of residents who attended the event and participated in the celebrations and other festival-related activities. Visitors were able to observe the Halloween themed parade and...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Fraudulent Brooklyn Property Owner for Cheating Immigrant Families
New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. (TCJ Construction) and 345 Ovington LLC for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and collecting fraudulent monthly “mortgage” payments and building fees totaling more than $5 million. Wu never provided the purchasers with deeds to the condos they bought from his company and used their deposits and monthly payments for his own personal expenses, rather than holding the funds in segregated escrow accounts as required by law. In the lawsuit filed today, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) seeks to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang, and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state.
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
queenoftheclick.com
Ambulance overturns after being struck by van on Long Island
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A crash on Long Island ended with an ambulance on its side Thursday.It happened around 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre.Police say a plumbing van hit the ambulance on North Long Beach Road and Sunrise Highway.Two employees in the ambulance and the driver of the plumbing van were treated for minor injuries.No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The ambulance is used to transport patients to medical facilities and does not respond to emergencies.
Girl, 15, last seen outside Valley Stream High School on LI
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police were searching Friday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen outside Valley Stream Central High School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police described Kameela Samlal as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was wearing a black winter jacket, black sweatpants, and white […]
cityandstateny.com
Brooklyn Democratic Party Gala center stage for campaign efforts.
New York’s top elected officials were all in full campaign mode at the Brooklyn Democratic Party Gala Tuesday night. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and even New York City Mayor Eric Adams all had a similar message in their speeches – “get out and vote.” Recent polls show Hochul with a narrowing lead against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin heading into Election Day. Hochul seemed to acknowledge it – and said Brooklynites needed to counter GOP momentum by voting Democratic down the ticket. “The MAGA Republican Trump train has now just crashed into a wall, and it stops right here with the millions of votes we’re going to get right here in this county,” Hochul said.
6sqft
A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island
This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
