Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
pv-magazine-usa.com
PV as energy infrastructure – technology renaissance or marketing hype?
The day in 2005, as the U.S. Congress passed the original Investment Tax Credit (ITC), many of us were on a conference call discussing the legislation. There was great anticipation as to whether it would pass and what it would mean over the long term to the industry. When someone...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage
Hover Energy, a Dallas-based wind power technology company, will begin commercial scale production in January 2023 of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrid that includes solar and energy storage. Production will take place the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke Energy puts $4 billion price tag on renewable energy unit
Duke Energy initiated the process to unload its commercial renewable business for the price tag of $4 billion. “We’re encouraged by the market response to our Commercial Renewables business and will proceed with a sale targeting a second-quarter 2023 closing,” said Lynn Good, chief executive officer in the company’s third-quarter earnings release.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Baaaaa-wa optimizes its business model for agrivoltaic sheep
It all comes down to energy. Food is energy, and electricity is among our species’ greatest energy enablers. So what could be better than combining food production with solar electricity generation? The synergy of the food + energy production of an agrivoltaic facility jives in a commonsense, fundamental manner.
pv-magazine-usa.com
California set to release anti-rooftop solar net metering plan
In California, there has been a multi-year war waged over the fate of a mechanism called net energy metering (NEM). The process involves customers sending their excess solar-generated electricity to the grid and receiving a credit on their utility bill at a retail rate for all exported electricity. A new...
Super-rich’s carbon investment emissions ‘equivalent to whole of France’
Analysis examining carbon impact of billionaires’ investments published as Cop27 talks get under way
More than 138,000 properties in England and Wales owned by offshore companies
Research shared with the Guardian also shows offshore holdings in London are worth a combined £55bn
pv-magazine-usa.com
Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array
MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Major utilities seek dismissal of California community microgrid proposal
To the chagrin of utilities, this “electric microutility” seeks solar on every roof and a battery in every garage Sunnova’s groundbreaking community microgrid proposal is fighting back against a motion to dismiss, from major utility companies who must feel their business plan is being attacked. American Battery...
Comments / 0