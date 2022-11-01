ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Golf Channel

Dow Finsterwald, 1958 PGA champion, dies at age 93

Dow Finsterwald, the 1958 PGA champion, died Friday at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, his son confirmed to Golf Channel. Finsterwald was 93. Born Sept. 6, 1929 in Athens, Ohio, Finsterwald won 12 times on the PGA Tour, from 1955-63. His most notable triumph came in the summer of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Golf Channel

Friday at Mayakoba, Harry Higgs (62) may have found key to 'unlock' better golf

Harry Higgs, who nearly hit rock bottom this year, may have uncovered the secret formula to keep his game ascending. After opening last week in Bermuda by shooting a 64, the 30-year-old followed that up with a 75 and easily missed the cut — his 13th missed cut in 17 events since the Masters. A week later, south of the border on a sponsor’s exemption, Higgs followed up a 70 with a second-round 62 — tying his career low — and will make his first cut since August on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?

It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
Golf Channel

Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes

Jon DeChambeau, the father of Bryson DeChambeau, has died at age 63. Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday afternoon via social media, saying, “Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”
Golf.com

How short does a putt need to be for an acceptable gimme?

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. To concede, or not to concede. That is the question. Whether you...

