HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Temps in the 70s, clear skies for Saturday evening
Warm front cross over Houston on Sunday bringing a few showers for Southeast Texas. Look for 80s most of the afternoons this week until a cold front on Friday. If anyone wants to plan a parade in Houston this week, there will be several nice days to do it.
fox26houston.com
Sunday weather forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria
Our Astros are on fire, and that's warming up our temps! We'll start off the week with a few foggy mornings as they let the steam out of Minute Maid Park. Afternoons will be sunny, dry and seasonably warm for much of the week. Our next cold front looks to bring a few showers and breezy conditions heading into the weekend, but mainly a major cooldown. While moisture will be limited, temperatures will take a nosedive for an overwhelming majority of the U.S.
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
fox26houston.com
Astroworld victims honored around Houston with pink bows
FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with Congressman Al Green on the investigation into the deadly concert that took the life of 10 people. The Pink Bows Foundation, a non-profit honoring Madison Dubiski who lost her life in the tragedy, is encouraging everyone to tie pink bows in honor of the victims.
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
fox26houston.com
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
fox26houston.com
Railroad worker killed by explosion near Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas - Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring. Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
fox26houston.com
Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
10th annual Houston Palestinian Festival to be held in Sugar Land this weekend
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Not too many people know the rich Palestine's rich cultural history, but Houstonians will get a chance to learn all about it this weekend!. The Palestinian American Cultural Center in Houston will be hosting the 10th annual Palestinian Festival in Sugar Land for two days on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday 6.
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD announces schools closed to celebrate World Series championship
HOUSTON - Looks like some students will not have to worry about missing school on Monday to celebrate the Houston Astros big win. After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history and second time in the last six seasons.
fox26houston.com
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting
HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
fox26houston.com
Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area
HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
MySanAntonio
Missing Alvin ISD teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
