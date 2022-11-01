ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Temps in the 70s, clear skies for Saturday evening

Warm front cross over Houston on Sunday bringing a few showers for Southeast Texas. Look for 80s most of the afternoons this week until a cold front on Friday. If anyone wants to plan a parade in Houston this week, there will be several nice days to do it.
HOUSTON, TX
Sunday weather forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria

Our Astros are on fire, and that's warming up our temps! We'll start off the week with a few foggy mornings as they let the steam out of Minute Maid Park. Afternoons will be sunny, dry and seasonably warm for much of the week. Our next cold front looks to bring a few showers and breezy conditions heading into the weekend, but mainly a major cooldown. While moisture will be limited, temperatures will take a nosedive for an overwhelming majority of the U.S.
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Astroworld victims honored around Houston with pink bows

FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with Congressman Al Green on the investigation into the deadly concert that took the life of 10 people. The Pink Bows Foundation, a non-profit honoring Madison Dubiski who lost her life in the tragedy, is encouraging everyone to tie pink bows in honor of the victims.
HOUSTON, TX
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?

HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Railroad worker killed by explosion near Old Town Spring

SPRING, Texas - Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring. Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.
SPRING, TX
Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
10th annual Houston Palestinian Festival to be held in Sugar Land this weekend

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Not too many people know the rich Palestine's rich cultural history, but Houstonians will get a chance to learn all about it this weekend!. The Palestinian American Cultural Center in Houston will be hosting the 10th annual Palestinian Festival in Sugar Land for two days on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston ISD announces schools closed to celebrate World Series championship

HOUSTON - Looks like some students will not have to worry about missing school on Monday to celebrate the Houston Astros big win. After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history and second time in the last six seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting

HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
HOUSTON, TX
Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
HOUSTON, TX
Missing Alvin ISD teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

