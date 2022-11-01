Read full article on original website
Related
In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it
MESA, ARIZ. — A teacher-in-training darted among students, tallying how many needed his help with a history unit on Islam. A veteran math teacher hovered near a cluster of desks, coaching some 50 freshmen on a geometry assignment. A science teacher checked students’ homework, while an English teacher spoke into a microphone at the front of the classroom, giving instruction, to keep students on track.
When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water
KEYSTONE, W.VA. — Donna Dickerson’s heart would sink every time she’d wake up, turn on the faucet in her mobile home and hear the pipes gurgling. Sometimes it would happen on a day when her mother, who is 86 and has dementia, had a doctor’s appointment and needed to bathe. Sometimes it would be on Thanksgiving or Christmas when family had come to stay.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week. Among...
Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color
MILWAUKEE — On break in the hallway between St. Marcus Lutheran Church and its attached school, eighth grader Annii Kinepoway had no hesitation in explaining what she’s learned to love best here — the good Lord and good grades. “I like knowing there’s somebody you can ask...
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. According to a news release by Powerball, the payout for Saturday’s drawing officially surpassed...
Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD to Antwane Wells. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) won their 14th straight game over the Commodores (3-6, 0-5). South Carolina built a commanding 31-14 halftime lead and handed Vanderbilt its fifth straight loss.
Jackson, No. 12 Utah run past Arizona in 45-20 win
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown and No. 12 Utah had a season-high 306 yards rushing in a 45-20 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Cam Rising threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in his return following a one-game absence. Utah (No. 14 CFP, 7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) forced seven fumbles and recovered four. Jayden de Laura had 159 yards passing and ran for a touchdown to lead Arizona (3-6, 1-5). The Wildcats totaled 387 yards but gained only 138 yards after halftime. Utah took control of the game in the second quarter behind an imposing running attack. The Utes racked up 153 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the first half while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Three of the scores came in the second quarter.
No. 4 Michigan rallies in 2nd half to blitz Rutgers 52-17
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 4 Michigan rallied from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers 52-17 on Saturday night. Running back Blake Corum had two short TD runs and linebacker Michael Barrett intercepted two passes in a big third quarter, returning the second one 31 yards for a touchdown as Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) matched its best start since 2016. The Wolverines’ defense played a major role in the comeback, picking off Rutgers freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt three times in third quarter while holding the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) scoreless. Timmy Ward scored on a 7-yard return of a blocked punt, Jude McAtamney kicked a 32-yard field goal and Wimsatt threw a 3-yard TD pass to Sean Ryan to give the 25-point underdog Scarlet Knights a 17-14 halftime edge.
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0