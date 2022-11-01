SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown and No. 12 Utah had a season-high 306 yards rushing in a 45-20 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Cam Rising threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in his return following a one-game absence. Utah (No. 14 CFP, 7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) forced seven fumbles and recovered four. Jayden de Laura had 159 yards passing and ran for a touchdown to lead Arizona (3-6, 1-5). The Wildcats totaled 387 yards but gained only 138 yards after halftime. Utah took control of the game in the second quarter behind an imposing running attack. The Utes racked up 153 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the first half while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Three of the scores came in the second quarter.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO