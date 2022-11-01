ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

How Downtown Akron's Renaissance Began

Downtown Akron’s renovated Main Street is lined with bike lanes, artistic banners depicting diverse residents and a rubber worker statue. But 60 years ago, downtown was far from welcoming. “Akron was just plain ugly. Not only was there a lot of smoke in the sky, the streets weren’t very clean,” says Akron historian and author Dave Lieberth. Rubber manufacturers left Akron, and by the early ’80s, the world was in a recession. “We had undergone about a 10-year period when 30,000 manufacturing jobs had been lost within Greater Akron,” he says. But Akron pivoted. In 1985, Akron mayor Tom Sawyer began touting polymers. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., B.F. Goodrich Co., Firestone Tire Co. and General Tire Rubber Co. research facilities remained in Akron. Yet when Don Plusquellic became Akron mayor in 1987, many vacant buildings lined Main Street. Good news was on its way.
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Play Like a Kid Again at Foundry Social

We played every day as kids. But that gave way to bills and obligations in adulthood. Foundry Social is reclaiming the play we lost. Think of it as a grown-up playroom with arcade games, pool tables, shuffleboard, cornhole on faux turf and more amongst Edison chandeliers and reclaimed wood tables for adult beverages.
Ribbon Cut for Center for Performance at HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ribbon-cutting Thursday for the Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village. Given COVID, it was the first real opportunity to celebrate a new asset at the Village. President and CEO Michael Crawford says being built with athletic events in...
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
Akron breaks ground on $5.5M renovations to Perkins Woods Pool

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron broke ground on renovations to the Perkins Woods Pool at 899 Diagonal Road on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost $5.5 million and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant funds and general operating funds, according to the city.
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success

Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
Two New Attorneys Join Brouse McDowell in Akron Office

AKRON, OH—Brouse is pleased to welcome James E. Ickes and Joel A. Holt as new additions to our Litigation and Business Transactions & Corporate Counseling Practice Groups, respectively. James (Jim) Ickes joins Brouse McDowell’s Akron office as Counsel. He is an experienced attorney concentrating his practice in the areas...
