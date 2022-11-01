Read full article on original website
Farm and Dairy
Are you still grazing? Make plans now for winter months
Are you still grazing? I still am but I am not sure how much longer. My goal is to make it well into December and then stop feeding most of the cows hay in early March. I started to stockpile some of my fields in August and everything was going great and growing through September. I even tried a technique that has been used on the east coast to lightly graze well-stockpiled fields while there is still time for regrowth.
Agriculture Online
USDA: Corn harvest over 3/4 complete
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 31st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 30, 76% of...
KMZU
Turkey Talk About Production, Price, and Possible Availability
USDA - As Thanksgiving approaches, consumers are concerned about possible supply and price of this holiday staple. What do recent USDA reports say about turkey production and wholesale price? USDA's Rod Bain reports:
agupdate.com
USDA report suggests cattle numbers to decline
The USDA’s most recent Cattle on Feed report indicated smaller inventory numbers are on the horizon. Stephen Koontz, ag economist at Colorado State University, says lower placements were expected. “Pre-report expectations anticipated that placements would be 96.2% of last year with a range of 91.8 to 99%,” he wrote...
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
thecentersquare.com
Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
gcaptain.com
Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
Looming food crisis: We need to keep farmland in the hands of farmers
If you’ve ever rented an apartment, think about how much time and money you invested in improvement projects. You probably didn’t even paint a wall, let alone install solar panels or add a new wing. Farmland ownership is imperative for America’s farmers and future food security because active...
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
Phys.org
3,300 hidden fungi coat soybean plants: New research explains significance
Septoria brown spot may be the common cold of soybean diseases, but that doesn't mean it's entirely benign. The ubiquitous fungal disease can cause 10 to 27% yield loss, according to University of Illinois research. For many farmers, the obvious response is to fight back with fungicide, but a new U of I study shows Septoria can actually increase after fungicide application.
gardeningknowhow.com
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Agriculture Online
Farmers say cover crops are on 40% of cropland
Cover crops are more popular than previously known, according to a USDA survey. Growers reported using cover crops on 40% of their cropland in 2021, suggesting a sizable increase from the 15.4 million acres of cover crops listed in the 2017 Census of Agriculture; the two dozen “principal crops” covered 317 million acres last year.
agupdate.com
Farm bill includes livestock help
Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
Cannabis, The Country's 6th Most Valuable Crop The USDA Totally Ignores, New Leafly Harvest Report
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY has issued its second annual Cannabis Harvest Report, which reveals that in some states, cannabis is consistently one of the highest-value crops in the field, though the federal government - even some state and local governments - do not track harvest amounts thus ignoring the value of the crop.
Agriculture Online
Crop insurance harvest prices released
The final harvest prices for crop insurance for the 2022 crops are $6.86 per bushel for corn and $13.81 per bushel for soybeans, respectively. These are the average futures prices for December CME corn and November CME soybean contracts during the month of October. The corn harvest price is higher than the spring projected price of $5.90 per bushel, however the soybean harvest price is lower than the projected $14.33 per bushel.
Agriculture Online
4 fall nitrogen strategies
Perks of fall nitrogen (N) applications include the ability to shift some spring workload to the fall and applying N in more favorable soil conditions. However, fewer fall N applications occur now than in recent years, says Fabian Fernandez, University of Minnesota (U of M) Extension nutrient specialist. “One of...
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. provides grants, loans to expand meat processing capacity
CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
