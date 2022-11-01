Read full article on original website
84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 4a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Betty L. Schulze, 84, Iberia, was northbound on MO 13 at MO 6 in Gallatin. The driver failed to stop at...
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
Semi crash closes Hwy 179
A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is still working to rebuild his home after an electrical fire caused extensive damage Monday. Jefferson City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street on Monday morning. The department's investigation revealed "the more probable cause of the fire was The post JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
Vigil remembers missing paraglider, search on Missouri River continues
The family of missing power paragliding pilot Kenny Loudermilk continues to search along the Missouri River near Highway 47 in Washington.
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
Woman convicted of murdering husband files appeal
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A woman convicted of murdering her husband in Montgomery County is appealing her conviction. Lynlee Renick was convicted by a Boone County jury in December 2021 on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action regarding the shooting death of Ben Renick. Ben, a well-known snake breeder in Montgomery County, was shot eight times on June 8, 2017. Lynlee and three other individuals were arrested for their involvements in the crime.
Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking
A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
Mexico man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to multiple charges. Myron Mahaney, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent...
