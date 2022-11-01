Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Lashley jumped him from behind and speared him through the barricade. Lashley went for the hurt lock and Lesnar hit a german suplex. Lesnar was selling his knee. Brock with more german suplexes. Brock with an F5, but Lashley kicked out. Lashley blocked an F5 and clotheslined him to the floor. Lashley sent him into the ring post. Lashley went for a spear and Lesnar countered with an F5 attempt only for Lashley to hit a spinebuster. Lashley put him in the hurt lock. Brock jumped and pushed back on the turnbuckle and landing on Lashley for the pinfall when.

1 DAY AGO