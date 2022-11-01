Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Omos vs. Braun Strowman was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Omos beat him down in the early going. There were a lot of strikes thrown. Omos powerslamed Strowman with one arm. Braun with a botched clothesline that sent Omos to the floor. Braun went for his running train spot, but Omos tackled him. Omos missed a splash in the corner and Braun hit the running slam for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Cold Open For Crown Jewel, SmackDown Video Highlights
WWE have released the opening video for today’s Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The video features WWE’s Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil:. WWE have also released some additional highlights from this week’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up. You can check those out below:. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Lashley jumped him from behind and speared him through the barricade. Lashley went for the hurt lock and Lesnar hit a german suplex. Lesnar was selling his knee. Brock with more german suplexes. Brock with an F5, but Lashley kicked out. Lashley blocked an F5 and clotheslined him to the floor. Lashley sent him into the ring post. Lashley went for a spear and Lesnar countered with an F5 attempt only for Lashley to hit a spinebuster. Lashley put him in the hurt lock. Brock jumped and pushed back on the turnbuckle and landing on Lashley for the pinfall when.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion
WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
ewrestlingnews.com
“Restrictions” In Place For Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta NOAH Match
The much-anticipated match between WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta will have “restrictions” attached, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Nakamura’s match will see the former NXT Champion compete outside WWE and for Pro Wrestling NOAH, a rarity for WWE. In the Observer, it’s said that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Solo Sikoa Comments On The Rock Saying He’s The ‘Head Of The Table’
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title at Crown Jewel when he defeated Logan Paul. Paul’s entourage, Jake Paul, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa were involved in the match. Before the event, Sikoa spoke to Republic World and was asked about his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Off-Air Bray Wyatt Interacts With Fans After WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt may have been all business at WWE Crown Jewel, but the former Universal Champion showed off his lighter side after his segment. On the show, Wyatt again spoke about his past and the darkness within him, and was once more interrupted and taunted by Uncle Howdy. In fan...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: The O.C. vs. Judgment Day
The O.C. vs. Judgment Day was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The OC worked over Dominik early on until Anderson was tagged in and beaten down by Judgment Day. Moments later, Gallows and Dominik were tagged in. Gallows with a hip toss and a clothesline to Dominik. Gallows took out Priest with a wheel kick. Gallows with a splash and then a clothesline to Dominik.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Overnight Ratings For WWE SmackDown Are In
According to Spoiler TV, the go-home edition of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX had a significant viewership increase from last week’s episode. Friday’s episode brought in 1.970 million viewers in both hours, which is up from last week’s 835,000 viewers. Of course, last week’s episode aired on FS1 due to the World Series coverage on FOX.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Interested In Working With Jake Paul Again After Crown Jewel Appearance
Jake Paul impressed a lot of important people with his appearance at this week’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Paul made his presence felt during the main event which saw his brother Logan challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Pwinsider reports that while Jake is not under contract and...
ewrestlingnews.com
The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed
We’ll see the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament kicking off on next week’s episode of Dynamite. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the official brackets for the eight-man tournament were announced. The finals will take place at AEW Full Gear, with the winner earning themselves a World Championship match at the ‘Winter Is Coming’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
More News On Colt Cabana’s Return On AEW Dynamite
Colt Cabana made his return to AEW television this week, as he took on current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in an open challenge match. Despite being seen as a one-off appearance, Cabana’s return on AEW Dynamite this week was done in order to boost backstage morale. AEW President Tony Khan made the decision himself, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cabana was given the spotlight after months away from AEW TV because he is very well-liked within AEW and has many friends in the locker room. Because Cabana is still under contract with the promotion, he could still be used on AEW television even if it isn’t a long-term plan.
ewrestlingnews.com
Andrade El Idolo Deletes Tweet About Possibly Quitting AEW
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo has deleted a tweet in which he addressed the possibility of leaving the company. It was reported earlier this year that El Idolo was unhappy in the promotion, something the former NXT Champion has alluded to. Recently, El Idolo sarcastically thanked AEW for his birthday...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For November 4, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for November 4, 2022!. No Disqualification Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. Morgan hits ObLIVion on Deville on a stack of chairs for the win. Winner: Liv Morgan. Megan Morant interviews Emma backstage, but is interrupted by Xia Li. Li pokes...
ewrestlingnews.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Rips Some Of The Booking In WWE & AEW These Days
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on his issues with the creative direction for Bryan Danielson in AEW these days, as well as the segment on Monday’s episode of RAW involving The Miz and Mustafa Ali, which he called “cringeworthy.”
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Is Looking For A New Medical Coordinator, ROH Final Battle Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets for the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went on sale to the general public today. ROH Final Battle 2022 takes place on December 10th in Arlington, Texas. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. All Elite Wrestling has posted a new job listing for a new medical coordinator....
Comments / 0