A RIVALRY RENEWED: NO. 5 BULLDOGS RETURN TO RIDDER ARENA TO FACE NO. 1 MINNESOTA THIS WEEKEND
UMD: 7-3-0 (3-3-0) Minn.: 7-0-1 (7-0-1) Video: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/home. Radio: https://gophersports.com/watch/?Live=4891&type=Live. Live Stats: https://gophersports.com/sidearmstats/whockey/summary. THE SERIES: The Bulldogs and Gophers were an even 3-3 last season, splitting the regular season series. UMD averaged 2.17 goals against Minnesota for 13 in six skates, while the Gophers averaged 2.83 with 17. Minnesota maintains...
UMD VOLLEYBALL PRODUCES SIX ALL-NSIC ATHLETES
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. UMD volleyball saw six of its Bulldogs named to All-Conference teams when the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) released the squads on Thursday. Samantha Paulsen and Cianna Selbitschka earned First Team honors while Grace Daak, Sydney Lanoue, Hope Schjenken and Madison Gordon all made the Second Team.
#5 BULLDOGS BUCKLE DOWN FOR REGULAR SEASON SENDOFF IN ROMANO
This past weekend, the UMD volleyball team split its slate of matches for just the third time this season, dropping a Friday night contest against Northern before rebounding against MSU Moorhead on Saturday. Right now, the Bulldogs are 23-3. Right now, UMD is ranked #5 in the entire country. Right...
BULLDOGS FIGHT HARD AGAINST D1 DRAKE IN 100-77 EXHIBITION LOSS
Des Moines, Iowa- The UMD men's basketball team was defeated by Division I's Drake 100-77 in the Bulldogs' last exhibition contest before the start of regular-season play. It was all Bulldogs out of the gate when UMD jumped to a 6-0 advantage over the first four minutes of the first half. Riding off of this early lead, the Bulldogs wouldn't trail until a score of 14-13 with 11:38 to go in the first frame. Drake would go on a run to make their lead 10 at 23-13 at the midway point of the half, but UMD would keep clawing around down the stretch. A three-point play by Charlie Katona would trim the Drake lead down to nine at 38-29 with just 3:17 left in the first, but Drake's sustained scoring took them into the break up 52-37.
PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL SET TO PLAY ROAD GAME AGAINST AUGUSTANA
THE MATCHUP Minnesota Duluth Football is on the road to take on the Augustana Vikings on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Going into the weekend both UMD and Augustana have overall records of 6-3. In the all-time series against the Vikings, dating back to 2004, UMD leads 11-2. The last time the teams kicked off was Nov. 6, 2021 where the Bulldogs came out victorious 41-15. In last year's game, Wade Sullivan got the game going with a touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter Garrett Olson made a 51 yard rushing touchdown to give UMD a 34-7 lead. Olson notched 171 yards in passing and 76 in rushing. The Bulldog defense had a strong game against the Vikings as they had three sacks and five interceptions for a total of 78 yards.
THREE BULLDOGS EARN ALL NSIC POSTSEASON HONORS
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released their All-Conference team picks on Wednesday afternoon. The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team had three Bulldogs who were awarded with the honors. The Bulldogs had two first team selections and one second team.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
The Best Burger I’ve Had In Years Was At A Twin Ports Italian Restaurant
Who eats a burger at an Italian restaurant? That's what I thought when I looked at the menu and saw the burger options. I asked our server, Cathy, if the burgers were any good. She said they are terrific, and I wouldn't be disappointed. It was our daughter's birthday and...
