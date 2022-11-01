Des Moines, Iowa- The UMD men's basketball team was defeated by Division I's Drake 100-77 in the Bulldogs' last exhibition contest before the start of regular-season play. It was all Bulldogs out of the gate when UMD jumped to a 6-0 advantage over the first four minutes of the first half. Riding off of this early lead, the Bulldogs wouldn't trail until a score of 14-13 with 11:38 to go in the first frame. Drake would go on a run to make their lead 10 at 23-13 at the midway point of the half, but UMD would keep clawing around down the stretch. A three-point play by Charlie Katona would trim the Drake lead down to nine at 38-29 with just 3:17 left in the first, but Drake's sustained scoring took them into the break up 52-37.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO