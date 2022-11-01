ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

No. 22 NC State prepares for No. 21 Wake Forest

The past two times NC State and Wake Forest have met on the football field, the final score has been 45-42. The Demon Deacons won last year’s matchup in Winston-Salem. The Wolfpack won the 2020 opener in Raleigh. The Wolfpack (6-2), No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Leesville Road holds off D.H. Conley in 4A first round, 30-27

Raleigh, N.C. — Friday night was a nail-biter in northwest Raleigh as (19) D.H. Conley traveled to (14) Leesville Road for the first round of the NCSHAA football playoffs. The Vikings got off to a good start after quickly moving the ball down field on the ground resulting in a five-yard touchdown run by running back Samuel Strickland.
RALEIGH, NC
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began

JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began. When Johnson C. Smith and Livingston take the field Saturday for the Commemorative Classic, they'll renew the oldest rivalry in Black college football. The Golden Bulls, who won the inaugural game, played on Dec. 27, 1892, by a score of 5-0, lead the all-time series 48-32-3.
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL News

UNC claims sixth consecutive ACC field hockey crown

Durham, N.C. — For the sixth consecutive year, North Carolina heads to the NCAA Field Hockey Championship wearing the Atlantic Coast Conference crown. Freshman Ryleigh Heck scored two goals, seniors Meredith Sholder and Erin Matson led a strong supporting cast, and the top-seeded Tar Heels retained the ACC Field Hockey title by fending off third-seeded Virginia, 3-2, on a near-perfect autumn Friday afternoon at Duke's Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy