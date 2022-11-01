Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Notre Dame commit Jack Larsen: We came in ready to prove something
Charlotte Catholic junior tight end Jack Larsen spoke with HighSchoolOT after the Cougars traveled to Reagan and defeated the Raiders 48-22 in the first round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A playoffs.
No. 22 NC State prepares for No. 21 Wake Forest
The past two times NC State and Wake Forest have met on the football field, the final score has been 45-42. The Demon Deacons won last year’s matchup in Winston-Salem. The Wolfpack won the 2020 opener in Raleigh. The Wolfpack (6-2), No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings,...
Jimmyll Williams helps Hillside to undefeated regular season, dreams of studying biotech
If the state championship runs through Hillside High School in Durham, Jimmyll Williams is carrying the rock. The senior running back does a little bit of everything for the Hornets. "I'm more of an elusive running back," Williams said. "I'm not the fastest, but I'm not the slowest, but I'm...
Early turnovers help Leesville Road past D.H. Conley: HSOT Postgame
Some early turnovers forced by Leesville Road proved useful as the Pride held off D.H. Conley in the first round of the 4A playoffs, HighSchoolOT's Jabari Brown said on the HSOT Live Postgame Show.
Leesville Road holds off D.H. Conley in 4A first round, 30-27
Raleigh, N.C. — Friday night was a nail-biter in northwest Raleigh as (19) D.H. Conley traveled to (14) Leesville Road for the first round of the NCSHAA football playoffs. The Vikings got off to a good start after quickly moving the ball down field on the ground resulting in a five-yard touchdown run by running back Samuel Strickland.
Paylor shines as Cummings defeats Bartlett Yancey 44-26 in first round
The Cummings Cavaliers defeated the Barlett Yancy Buccaneers earlier this season 32-14. Now, In round one of the 2022 NCHSAA Football Payoffs the two met again. The Cavaliers defeated the Buccaneers again, except there were more points for both teams, 44-26. 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor, who averages 16 yards per-...
Shifting offense makes Charlotte Catholic hard to play: HSOT Postgame
HighSchoolOT's Joel Bryant explained why Charlotte Catholic's offense can be hard to prepare for and why it was effective in a win over Reagan in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Willis' big night propels (13) Greene Central by (20) St. Pauls in 2A football playoffs
Snow Hill, N.C. — Jonathon Willis had made St. Pauls pay once, and they wanted no part of him again. Willis' blazing-fast, 80-yard kickoff return to start the second half had taken the wind out of their sails and made a comeback seem more unlikely. So St. Pauls squib-kicked...
Steven Wright: Our tough non-conference schedule prepared Cardinal Gibbons well: HSOT Postgame
Cardinal Gibbons football coach Steven Wright joined the HSOT Live Postgame Show after his team's dominant win over Knightdale in the first round. Now the Crusaders face a tough Millbrook team, but Wright is confident the difficult non-conference schedule prepared his team for the playoffs.
Pinecrest's Gilbertson wins 4A boys cross country title; Green Hope takes team championship
Kernersville, N.C. — Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson finished strong to win the NCHSAA 4A Boys Cross Country State Championship at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday. Gilbertson finished with a time of 15:28.67, overtaking second-place finisher Caden Townshend of Weddington (15:30.90) down the final stretch. Gavin...
Goldsboro falls at Princeton; Triton upsets Aycock; Rosewood wins: HSOT Postgame
WJG Sports' Kai Jones covered multiple games in the first round, including Princeton's dominant win over Goldsboro, Triton's upset at C.B. Aycock, and Rosewood's win over Chatham Central in the HSOT Live Postgame Show.
Stella Kermes wins 4A girls cross country title, leads Cuthbertson to team championship
Kernersville, N.C. — Cuthbertson’s Stella Kermes won the NCHSAA 4A Girls Cross Country State Championship at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday – and in the process, she led the Cavaliers to the team title too. Kermes finished with a time of 17:40.94, outpacing...
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began
JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began. When Johnson C. Smith and Livingston take the field Saturday for the Commemorative Classic, they'll renew the oldest rivalry in Black college football. The Golden Bulls, who won the inaugural game, played on Dec. 27, 1892, by a score of 5-0, lead the all-time series 48-32-3.
Terry Sanford jumps on South Brunswick early en route to win: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley joined the HSOT Live Postgame Show to break down the Terry Sanford win over South Brunswick in the first round of the 3A football playoffs.
UNC claims sixth consecutive ACC field hockey crown
Durham, N.C. — For the sixth consecutive year, North Carolina heads to the NCAA Field Hockey Championship wearing the Atlantic Coast Conference crown. Freshman Ryleigh Heck scored two goals, seniors Meredith Sholder and Erin Matson led a strong supporting cast, and the top-seeded Tar Heels retained the ACC Field Hockey title by fending off third-seeded Virginia, 3-2, on a near-perfect autumn Friday afternoon at Duke's Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.
Kennedy Tinsley: Mallard Creek's win over Ardrey Kell wasn't pretty: HSOT Postgame
Mallard Creek held off Ardrey Kell in the first round of the 4A playoffs, but head coach Kennedy Tinsley said the win wasn't pretty. Now Mallard Creek faces Hough in the second round and he spoke about that game on the HSOT Live Postgame Show.
Greene Central is dangerous now that its at full strength: HSOT Postgame
Healthy and at full strength, Greene Central defeated St. Pauls 40-8 in the first round of the playoffs, and J. Mike Blake said on the HSOT Live Postgame Show he believes this is a team that can make a run.
Holly Springs celebrates program's first playoff win: HSOT Postgame
Holly Springs got its first ever playoff win in dramatic fashion -- a walk-off touchdown against Richmond in double overtime. Kyle Morton joined the HSOT Live Postgame Show from the field immediately following Holly Springs' win.
Lincolnton's Katherine Hopkins returns from injury to win 2A girls cross country title
Kernersville, N.C. — Lincolonton’s Katherine Hopkins fulfilled a goal that was two years in the making by winning the NCHSAA 2A Girls Cross Country State Championship at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday. Hopkins was the runner-up as a sophomore in 2020, but was injured...
Macy Parks leads North Lincoln to 3A girls cross country state championship sweep
Kernersville, N.C. — North Lincoln’s Macy Parks won the NCHSAA 3A Girls Cross Country State Championship at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday – and in the process, she led the Knights to the team state championship as well. Parks finished with a time...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0