What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
Video of Masked Man Putting Halloween Candy in Bowls in Texas Neighborhood
I’ve never been a fan of leaving a bowl of candy outside for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Mostly because I figure some kid will come along and take the whole thing, robbing others of their share. But never did it cross my mind that someone might come along and put...
Wichita Falls Police Department Patrol Car Targeted in Recent Crime
I’ve written about a lot of crimes over the years, but never one quite like this one. Back on Thursday, October 20th, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, which is located at 1711 9th Street. However, what appeared to be random criminal mischief was anything but. While...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Whataburger is Upping Their Game with New Chili Cheese Fries
It just keeps getting better and better with Whataburger. Just last month, my favorite fast-food burger joint introduced the new Chili Cheese Burger. Of course, being a fan of Whataburger as well as chili and cheese, I tried one the day I heard the news and for my money, it’s the best thing they’ve ever done (which says a lot, considering they’ve introduced many great creations over the years).
Mike McClure Seeks ‘Providence’ on First New Great Divide Album in 20 Years: ‘It’s Full Circle’
"I'm trying to find hope." Mike McClure is chatting on the phone from his home in Seymour, Texas, and preparing to celebrate the release of a new record with The Great Divide, a band he started in Stillwater, Okla., in 1992, and a band that broke up a decade later. It seems surreal to McClure that he's doing press for a new Great Divide album in 2022.
