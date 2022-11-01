We finished a fun filled visit with family in Ohio, both Columbus and Cleveland area, and then it was off to Seattle for more family good times. The John Glenn Columbus International Airport was our departure airport. It was not at all crowded, and we had no waiting to get through the security check point. This time we did not have to open any bags, nor did we have to put computers or other devices separately on those trays.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO