roadtirement.com
Flying to Seattle
We finished a fun filled visit with family in Ohio, both Columbus and Cleveland area, and then it was off to Seattle for more family good times. The John Glenn Columbus International Airport was our departure airport. It was not at all crowded, and we had no waiting to get through the security check point. This time we did not have to open any bags, nor did we have to put computers or other devices separately on those trays.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Patios in Columbus￼￼
We asked our readers this summer to vote for all of the best types of patios in the city, and we’ve revealed the entire list except for the final category: BEST OVERALL PATIO IN COLUMBUS. The Top 10 list that was formed from the votes cast includes a nice mix of casual spots, rooftop patios and fine dining experiences. And in first place is Lindey’s, which was also named the #1 Fine Dining Patio.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
614now.com
Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus
Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
WSYX ABC6
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
spectrumnews1.com
Vintage Christmas exhibit in Ohio has ‘Brady Bunch’ theme
LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — An exhibit in Ohio is evoking Christmas memories with a display of historic storybooks, vintage toys and costumes from the sets of the “Brady Bunch” of TV and movies. The show, “A Storybook Christmas Featuring a Very Brady Holiday,” opened Tuesday at the...
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
Ohio sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
