msn.com

Exclusive: State Dept. gives law enforcement, intelligence agencies unrestricted access to Americans' personal data

The State Department is giving law enforcement and intelligence agencies unrestricted access to the personal data of more than 145 million Americans, through information from passport applications that is shared without legal process or any apparent oversight, according to a letter sent from Sen. Ron Wyden to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and obtained by Yahoo News.
msn.com

1,000-page document alleges politicization of FBI and DOJ under Biden

House Judiciary Republicans Friday released a new report alleging that there is a “rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse,” at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department. According to the over 1,000-page report, FBI whistleblowers said the bureau’s Washington hierarchy is “rotted to its core” and...
msn.com

U.S. officials met with Brittney Griner in Russia, State Dept. says

WASHINGTON — U.S. embassy officials met with detained basketball star Brittney Griner on Thursday, the White House and State Department said. Speaking to reporters traveling on Air Force One, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.” Jean-Perry said it remains a "top priority" for the Biden administration to secure Griner's release.
Colorado Newsline

Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress

WASHINGTON — Republicans who may be taking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals — but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they want to strip climate funding from the massive […] The post Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Independent

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched several missiles in recent days week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leading Washington and Seoul to step up a joint show of military strength in the region.The latest missiles flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea said.Pyongyang’s slew of missile launches has raised fears that Mr Kim is preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.A new type of banned ICBM was among three...
msn.com

Jan. 6 committee extends deadline for Trump to turn over documents

The Jan. 6 committee extended a deadline Friday for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents related to the Capitol riot. In a joint statement released by committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the committee extended the deadline to next week instead of Nov. 4.
AFP

Russia detains suspect over deadly bar inferno

Russian police Saturday detained a man suspected to have caused a huge fire overnight at a bar in the city of Kostroma that killed at least 15 people. "Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said in a statement.
msn.com

Republicans pick up ground among white suburban women: poll

Republicans have gained support among suburban white women as Election Day approaches, according to a new Wall Street Journal survey. The poll found that the key voting demographic generally trusts Republicans over Democrats to deal with the economy and inflation, the demographic’s top issues, more so than just a few months ago.

