Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Moscow commanders ‘fleeing Kherson, leaving troops under attack’
LIVE – Updated at 03:57. Russian military chiefs in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson are likely to be fleeing, leaving behind ill-equipped and demoralised troops, Western experts say. “In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river, leaving demoralised and leaderless men...
msn.com
President Joe Biden Falsely Claims, Once Again, That His Late Son Beau Passed Away In Iraq
President Joe Biden once again erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq despite the fact Beau passed away in Maryland years after returning from his deployment, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 79-year-old president’s blunder, which marked the latest of many gaffes over the course of the last few...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow struggling to train conscripts as officers and trainers either on front line or killed, says UK
Shortage of staff, facilities and munitions mean new recruits receiving ‘little or no training’
msn.com
The White House is touting a huge boost to Social Security checks. It's happening because inflation is sky high.
The White House credited Social Security's historic 2023 increase with Biden's leadership this week. That's despite Social Security cost of living adjustments being directly tied to inflation since 1972. Biden has been framing Democrats as the party of Social Security and Medicare during this midterm cycle. President Biden wants senior...
msn.com
The White House deleted a tweet that credited Biden for an increase in Social Security payments after a Twitter feature gave it a fact-check label
In a tweet Wednesday, the White House credited President Biden with raising Social Security payments. The tweet was deleted after users flagged it as misleading and Twitter added a fact-check label. The White House said it was missing context, but Biden has touted the Social Security increase before. The White...
msn.com
White House Brags About Social Security Check Increase Caused by Inflation
A White House tweet about Social Security check increases is getting some grief, and a label from Twitter. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Florida to denounce Republicans' economic intentions, President Joe Biden discussed Social Security and inflation in a gaffe-filled speech. "And on my watch, for the first time...
msn.com
Exclusive: State Dept. gives law enforcement, intelligence agencies unrestricted access to Americans' personal data
The State Department is giving law enforcement and intelligence agencies unrestricted access to the personal data of more than 145 million Americans, through information from passport applications that is shared without legal process or any apparent oversight, according to a letter sent from Sen. Ron Wyden to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and obtained by Yahoo News.
msn.com
Midterm elections 2022: White suburban women swing REPUBLICAN by 15 points, new poll shows
White suburban women are running toward the Republican Party in droves with less than a week to go until the midterm elections, a new analysis suggested on Wednesday. The voting bloc makes up roughly 20 percent of the electorate and was critical to Democrats' 'blue wave' of Congressional victories in 2018.
msn.com
1,000-page document alleges politicization of FBI and DOJ under Biden
House Judiciary Republicans Friday released a new report alleging that there is a “rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse,” at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department. According to the over 1,000-page report, FBI whistleblowers said the bureau’s Washington hierarchy is “rotted to its core” and...
msn.com
U.S. officials met with Brittney Griner in Russia, State Dept. says
WASHINGTON — U.S. embassy officials met with detained basketball star Brittney Griner on Thursday, the White House and State Department said. Speaking to reporters traveling on Air Force One, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.” Jean-Perry said it remains a "top priority" for the Biden administration to secure Griner's release.
msn.com
US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles. The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the...
Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress
WASHINGTON — Republicans who may be taking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals — but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they want to strip climate funding from the massive […] The post Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
msn.com
Trump aide Kash Patel is granted IMMUNITY and will soon testify about Mar-a-Lago documents
A top national security aide to Donald Trump has been granted immunity from prosecution in order to allow him to testify about the storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Kash Patel, 42, told Breitbart News in May that the former president declassified troves of information prior to leaving the White...
North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched several missiles in recent days week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leading Washington and Seoul to step up a joint show of military strength in the region.The latest missiles flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea said.Pyongyang’s slew of missile launches has raised fears that Mr Kim is preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.A new type of banned ICBM was among three...
msn.com
Jan. 6 committee extends deadline for Trump to turn over documents
The Jan. 6 committee extended a deadline Friday for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents related to the Capitol riot. In a joint statement released by committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the committee extended the deadline to next week instead of Nov. 4.
Russia detains suspect over deadly bar inferno
Russian police Saturday detained a man suspected to have caused a huge fire overnight at a bar in the city of Kostroma that killed at least 15 people. "Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said in a statement.
msn.com
Republicans pick up ground among white suburban women: poll
Republicans have gained support among suburban white women as Election Day approaches, according to a new Wall Street Journal survey. The poll found that the key voting demographic generally trusts Republicans over Democrats to deal with the economy and inflation, the demographic’s top issues, more so than just a few months ago.
Comments / 0