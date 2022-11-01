Read full article on original website
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
At least 3 million Americans of voting age live abroad. It's a group that could wield substantial political power, if fully activated.
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have clashed with China and Russia over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield sai that North Korea’s “staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year,” including 13 since Oct. 27, are about more than advancing Pyongyang’s military capabilities and seek to raise stoke fear in its neighbors. She said 13 of the 15 Security Council members have condemned North Korea’s actions but Pyongyang has been protected by China and Russia. China’s U.N. ambassador countered that North Korea’s launches are directly linked to large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled that a local judge had the power to transfer taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities. The 4-3 decision on Friday marks another landmark decision in school funding litigation that began three decades ago. Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote the majority opinion. She says that legislators had repeatedly refused to use their constitutional powers to appropriate funds to ensure that every child has an “opportunity for a sound basic education.” Republican legislative leaders argued that only the General Assembly has authority to appropriate money.
I'm voting for the first time after becoming a US citizen. I've seen the impact of climate change in Latino communities and will have that in mind when voting.
After taking the oath and becoming an American citizen, Carolina Peña-Alarcón is excited to vote for the first time with climate change in mind.
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden’s remarks are “outrageous and divorced from reality” and suggesting it’s “time he learn a lesson.”. Biden, while speaking at a stop in...
Biden says ‘we’re gonna free Iran’ as protests there go on
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we’re gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces. “Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.
Opinion: MAGA Republicans a bitter, lonely, violent bunch
"Violence of any kind against anyone, even elected officials or a member of their family simply cannot be tolerated in our great country. The attacker of Paul Pelosi should be prosecuted to the full extent the law will allow." NC-11 Republican congressional candidate Chuck Edwards tweeted this on Oct. 28 in response to the physical attack via hammer of Nancy Pelosi’s husband. ...
