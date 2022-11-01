ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn

With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large...
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes

Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady — spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate — she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an “I see you” to female voters.
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties’ respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their...
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments

Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden’s remarks are “outrageous and divorced from reality” and suggesting it’s “time he learn a lesson.”. Biden, while speaking at a stop in...
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims

There are just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, and rights groups fear the window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month’s World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world’s biggest sporting event. Qatar has enacted a raft of reforms in recent years that have been praised by the U.N. as well as rights groups. But activists say abuses ranging from unpaid wages to harsh working conditions are still widespread.
Opinion: MAGA Republicans a bitter, lonely, violent bunch

"Violence of any kind against anyone, even elected officials or a member of their family simply cannot be tolerated in our great country. The attacker of Paul Pelosi should be prosecuted to the full extent the law will allow." NC-11 Republican congressional candidate Chuck Edwards tweeted this on Oct. 28 in response to the physical attack via hammer of Nancy Pelosi’s husband.  ...
Children among 10 feared dead in Iran crackdown, Amnesty says

Up to 10 people, including children, are feared to have been killed Friday in a crackdown on protests by Iranian security forces in the southeast of the country, human rights watchdog Amnesty International said. In several Twitter posts Friday, Amnesty said security forces had fired live ammunition at “peaceful protesters...

