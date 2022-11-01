Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents — one sitting and two former — descended on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscored the stakes of one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races. For President Joe Biden, who held a rare joint appearance with former President Barack Obama...
I'm voting for the first time after becoming a US citizen. I've seen the impact of climate change in Latino communities and will have that in mind when voting.
After taking the oath and becoming an American citizen, Carolina Peña-Alarcón is excited to vote for the first time with climate change in mind.
Idaho8.com
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large...
WEKU
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire nation is now stalled in Congress.
Idaho8.com
Fact check: Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
Idaho8.com
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady — spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate — she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an “I see you” to female voters.
Idaho8.com
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties’ respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their...
Idaho8.com
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden’s remarks are “outrageous and divorced from reality” and suggesting it’s “time he learn a lesson.”. Biden, while speaking at a stop in...
Idaho8.com
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
There are just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, and rights groups fear the window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month’s World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world’s biggest sporting event. Qatar has enacted a raft of reforms in recent years that have been praised by the U.N. as well as rights groups. But activists say abuses ranging from unpaid wages to harsh working conditions are still widespread.
Opinion: MAGA Republicans a bitter, lonely, violent bunch
"Violence of any kind against anyone, even elected officials or a member of their family simply cannot be tolerated in our great country. The attacker of Paul Pelosi should be prosecuted to the full extent the law will allow." NC-11 Republican congressional candidate Chuck Edwards tweeted this on Oct. 28 in response to the physical attack via hammer of Nancy Pelosi’s husband. ...
Idaho8.com
Children among 10 feared dead in Iran crackdown, Amnesty says
Up to 10 people, including children, are feared to have been killed Friday in a crackdown on protests by Iranian security forces in the southeast of the country, human rights watchdog Amnesty International said. In several Twitter posts Friday, Amnesty said security forces had fired live ammunition at “peaceful protesters...
