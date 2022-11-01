Read full article on original website
KTVZ
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
WEKU
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire nation is now stalled in Congress.
KTVZ
Chinese officials signal no change to ‘zero-COVID’ policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials are giving no indication of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference Saturday that they would “unswervingly” stick to the policy. The announcement was not a surprise and doesn’t rule out the possibility that discussions are taking place behind closed doors. But most analysts believe that any change will be gradual and major easing is unlikely until sometime next year.
KTVZ
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
KTVZ
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large...
Protectors of democracy: Why these 27 races may be the most critical in midterm elections
At least 13 secretary of state races across the US have an election denier on the ballot, according to one analysis.
Explainer: How common is violence against members of Congress?
Q. How common is violence against members of Congress? A. Violence used against members of Congress, their staffs and their families is not commonplace but it is not unheard of. With the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, people are concerned...
KTVZ
Why is the Powerball prize at a record? Thank Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
One of the reasons for the record $1.6 billion jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday night is something you wouldn’t expect — the recent run of steep interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. That’s because the size of the advertised $1.6 billion top prize is the amount...
KTVZ
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden’s remarks are “outrageous and divorced from reality” and suggesting it’s “time he learn a lesson.”. Biden, while speaking at a stop in...
Opinion: MAGA Republicans a bitter, lonely, violent bunch
"Violence of any kind against anyone, even elected officials or a member of their family simply cannot be tolerated in our great country. The attacker of Paul Pelosi should be prosecuted to the full extent the law will allow." NC-11 Republican congressional candidate Chuck Edwards tweeted this on Oct. 28 in response to the physical attack via hammer of Nancy Pelosi’s husband. ...
KTVZ
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?. Political history — and a spat of late spending in the race — suggests...
KTVZ
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here’s what to watch at COP27
As global leaders converge in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN’s annual climate summit, researchers, advocates and the United Nations itself are warning the world is still wildly off-track on its goal to halt global warming and prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Over the next two...
KTVZ
Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts
Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for much of the past month, targeting civilians and large swaths of the country’s critical infrastructure. By Monday, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without water, and widespread power outages were reported across the country. On Thursday, Ukrainian President...
KTVZ
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
KTVZ
What is Daylight Saving Time?
It’s almost time for clocks to “fall back” one hour. On the first Sunday of November, at 2 a.m., clocks in most of the United States and many other countries turn back an hour and stay there for nearly four months on what is called standard time. On the second Sunday of March, at 2 a.m., clocks move forward one hour back to Daylight Saving Time.
