Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Warning of threats, Biden says 'we can't take democracy for granted any longer'
With just six days to go until the midterm elections, President Joe Biden spoke bluntly about threats to democracy, and decried political violence and intimidation. He cited former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” — the repeated lie, told over and over, that the 2020 presidential election had been “stolen” — for the rise in political violence, including the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
NY1
Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton headline Kathy Hochul rally
With just days to go until Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul brought in some Democratic heavy hitters to help get out the vote. She held a rally at Barnard College in Manhattan with Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in an effort to energize Democrats to get out to the polls.
Comments / 0