calbears.com
No. 1 Bears Visit No. 14 San Jose State
NO. 1 CAL AT NO. 14 SAN JOSE STATE | SRAC POOL | SAN JOSE, CALIF. | LIVE STATS. The No. 1 Cal men's water polo stays local this week with a visit to No. 14 San Jose State on Sunday. The Bears came from behind to defeat No. 1 UCLA last week in overtime, 10-9, earning back the No. 1 spot in this week's CWPA poll. With the win, Cal also clinched the No. 1 seed in the MPSF Tournament later this month. San Jose State hosted No. 10 UC Santa Barbara last week, falling to the Gauchos, 14-8. The Spartans will host No. 7 Long Beach State on Saturday before facing the Bears.
calbears.com
Bears Claim Victory Over Vanguard In Exhibition Game
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team led wire to wire in an 80-58 victory over Vanguard in its sole exhibition game of the 2022-23 season at Haas Pavilion on Thursday night. Jayda Curry was impressive all night, going 10-13 from the field including 8 of 10 from 3-point...
calbears.com
Bears Take On Stanford At Triple Distance Meet
BERKELEY – The nation's top-ranked team returns to the water on Friday when No. 1 Cal men's swimming & diving travel to the Avery Aquatics Center where they will take on rival Stanford in the annual Triple Distance Meet. The Triple Distance Meet provides both squads with a unique...
calbears.com
Cal Set For Clash With Stanford
BERKELEY – California women's soccer clashes with rival Stanford in the regular season finale this Friday at 3 p.m. at Edwards Stadium. The game will be aired on the Pac-12 Network. The Bears boast a 10-4-5 overall record and a 5-3-2 record in conference matchups as they enter the...
calbears.com
Bears Host Vanguard In Exhibition Thursday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team will play its lone exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season when it hosts Vanguard Thursday night inside of Haas Pavilion. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. The game will not be streamed and Cal will not...
calbears.com
Jayda Curry Placed On Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List
BERKELEY – Cal sophomore guard Jayda Curry was placed on the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's Watch List as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday. Curry was one of nine sophomores to make the list, which represents the top 50 players in the country. She joins eight other players from the Pac-12 Conference who made the list.
calbears.com
Field Hockey Earns Multiple All-Conference Accolades
BERKELEY – The California field hockey team had five student-athletes earn America East All-Conference awards as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning. The Golden Bears had two athletes earn all-conference honors. Since 1980 Cal has had at least two athletes earn all-conference honors. That streak continues with...
calbears.com
Abdur-Rahim Family Makes Gift To Cameron Institute
BERKELEY – When Cal men's basketball alumnus Shareef Abdur-Rahim and his wife, Dee Dee, were students at UC Berkeley, the resources provided to them meant everything. Now the couple has ensured that present and future Golden Bear student-athletes will have access to greater resources, as they have contributed an impactful gift in support of the Cameron Institute endowment.
