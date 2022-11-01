NO. 1 CAL AT NO. 14 SAN JOSE STATE | SRAC POOL | SAN JOSE, CALIF. | LIVE STATS. The No. 1 Cal men's water polo stays local this week with a visit to No. 14 San Jose State on Sunday. The Bears came from behind to defeat No. 1 UCLA last week in overtime, 10-9, earning back the No. 1 spot in this week's CWPA poll. With the win, Cal also clinched the No. 1 seed in the MPSF Tournament later this month. San Jose State hosted No. 10 UC Santa Barbara last week, falling to the Gauchos, 14-8. The Spartans will host No. 7 Long Beach State on Saturday before facing the Bears.

