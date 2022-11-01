ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Open Keller Spot

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is opening in Keller . This will be the first Jeremiah’s for franchisee Steven Dubberly who told What Now Dallas he hopes to open at 2122 Rufe Snow Dr., Ste. 102 sometime in February of 2023.

Dubberly first experienced Jeremiah’s Italian Ice while living in Florida, where the brand got its start. “When we heard they were offering franchises, I thought it would be a good opportunity, something cool to bring to DFW.”

Jeremiah’s features more than 40 flavors of authentic Italian Ice, soft ice cream, and gelati, which includes ice and soft ice cream. “I think it’s going to be a big hit. I’m excited to bring it to Keller,” Dubberly said. “We’re looking forward to getting involved in the community there and getting more Italian ice fans in Keller.”

Dubberly is looking to open other Jeremiah’s locations in Tarrant County. He’s currently looking at another potential spot near Saginaw High School in Fort Worth.



