Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Man charged after 2-month-old dies from lacerated heart due to severe abuse, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man after they say he beat his infant son to death. Moises Rodriguez, 34, was charged with injury to the child, a first-degree felony, in the death of his 2-month-old son. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was taking care of his son on...
okcfox.com
Group raising funds to rescue monkey from war-torn Ukraine
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KABB) — An atypical refugee named Harry from the war zone in Ukraine could be making his way to San Antonio soon -- but it will require more than just a bit of monkey business to get him here. Harry is a 4-year-old vervet monkey who...
Comments / 0