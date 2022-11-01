Read full article on original website
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
Supreme Court Suspends Buffalo Attorney
Buffalo Attorney Nick E. Beduhn has been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court. In a release from the Supreme Court issued Wednesday, it was announced that the suspension would take effect immediately. The suspension was issued due to a court rule that “provides for immediate suspension of attorneys who abandon...
Some of Colorado's first wolf pups in 80 years are believed to have been killed in Wyoming
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says three wolves killed across the border in Wyoming last month are believed to be the same Jackson County pups that were the first to be born in Colorado in around 80 years. The wildlife agency said it received reports Oct. 14 that three black sub-adult female wolves were...
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
See the View from a Wyoming Peak 20 Feet Taller than Grand Teton
Yes, Grand Teton is the most iconic peak in Wyoming, but it's not the tallest. A brand new video shows what the view is like from Wyoming's tallest peak which is 20 feet taller than the tallest in the Tetons. The WannaBe Pro YouTube channel just shared a new video...
