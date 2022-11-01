ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Supreme Court Suspends Buffalo Attorney

Buffalo Attorney Nick E. Beduhn has been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court. In a release from the Supreme Court issued Wednesday, it was announced that the suspension would take effect immediately. The suspension was issued due to a court rule that “provides for immediate suspension of attorneys who abandon...
BUFFALO, WY
