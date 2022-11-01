Read full article on original website
Faherty clothing and accessory store opens at Market Street in The Woodlands
Market Street in The Woodlands announced several new store openings, including Faherty, a clothing store. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Faherty opened Nov. 2 at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1120, The Woodlands. The store offers clothing and accessories with an emphasis on outdoor wear and environmentally sustainable materials as well as partnerships with native and Indigenous designers. 281-419-4774. www.fahertybrand.com.
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop for the perfect gifts at 2022 Holiday Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ holiday markets offering Christmas decorations and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
Conroe Planet Fitness expands business opportunities with Special Strong
Owner of Special Strong Daniel Stein works with a client in the gym. (Courtsey Special Strong) Conroe Planet Fitness located at 1906 N. Frazier St., Conroe, began partnering with special needs gym Special Strong on Sept. 9 to further provide inclusive exercises for people with physical disabilities. According to Abby Belaire with Planet Fitness, Special Strong trainers are able to use the fitness space while training their clients who have a physical disability.
The Gregory Apartments celebrates Oct. 25 grand opening in Porter
The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. (Courtesy The Gregory Apartments) The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. Located at 22260 Valley Ranch Parkway, the community features 269 apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans that include stand-alone kitchen islands, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Additional amenities are available on select homes. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with swimming lanes, a fitness center and spin room, a cocktail lounge, a community garden, a conference center, a game room and outdoor space for pets. 346-707-2316. www.gregoryapts.com.
PetSuites offering pet boarding, grooming in League City
PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. The business offers dog boarding with...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood
Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
Nike by The Woodlands selling footwear, sportswear at Market Street
Nike by The Woodlands opened Oct. 20 at Market Street. (Courtesy Market Street) Nike by The Woodlands opened at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 885, The Woodlands, on Oct. 20 across from the Starbucks. The store offers footwear as well as athletic wear and sportswear for the family. According to Market Street, the space will also allow Nike to test new services, experiences and offerings. 281-719-9930. www.nike.com.
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrates 20th anniversary
Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22, owner Roberta Caron said. “Amazing,” Caron said when asked how the anniversary felt. “It’s quite an accomplishment, I think, to make it to 20 years.”. The...
The Original Carrabba’s on Kirby to Undergo Renovations
Scratch-made Italian dishes are the specialty at this Houston neighborhood restaurant.
cw39.com
Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
Eater
Chopped, Screwed, and Gloriously Cheesy
Abbas Dhanani has spent much of his life becoming a jack of many trades. He’s helped run restaurant franchises and launched his own successful Instagram food blog (@houstoneatz). Now, he’s focusing on his obsessions: New York City and meat. So when he had the idea to launch a...
Montgomery County Food Bank launches monthly mobile food market in Conroe for veterans
The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its next monthly mobile food bank for local veterans in need on Nov. 8 at the Conroe VA Clinic, located at 690 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, according to a Nov. 4 release. (Courtesy Pexels) The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its...
New Academy in Meyerland to open Nov. 4 with weekendlong celebration
The grand opening of Academy Sports Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston, is set for Nov. 4-6. (Courtesy Academy Sports Outdoors) A grand opening is set for Nov. 4 for a new Meyerland location of Academy Sports + Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop South, Houston. The 50,000-square-foot store will...
New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals
The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
Houston apartment market continues to cool as occupancy rates fall, rental rates level off
Domain Heights, a two-building mid-rise, is among the newly opened multifamily projects in the Heights area. (Courtesy Domain Heights) After more than a year of steady increases, apartment rental rates in Houston are starting to cool off as occupancy rates dip, according to the most recent data from ApartmentData.com, which compiles data based on market surveys in Houston and other U.S. cities.
Weekend guide: International Quilt Festival, Chris Rock, Houston Halal Food Fest top weekend picks
This weekend, the largest annual quilt show in the U.S. returns to Houston, Chris Rock is out for laughs in Sugar Land and this food festival wants to tantalize your taste buds.
