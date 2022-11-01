ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Faherty clothing and accessory store opens at Market Street in The Woodlands

Market Street in The Woodlands announced several new store openings, including Faherty, a clothing store. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Faherty opened Nov. 2 at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1120, The Woodlands. The store offers clothing and accessories with an emphasis on outdoor wear and environmentally sustainable materials as well as partnerships with native and Indigenous designers. 281-419-4774. www.fahertybrand.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop for the perfect gifts at 2022 Holiday Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ holiday markets offering Christmas decorations and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe Planet Fitness expands business opportunities with Special Strong

Owner of Special Strong Daniel Stein works with a client in the gym. (Courtsey Special Strong) Conroe Planet Fitness located at 1906 N. Frazier St., Conroe, began partnering with special needs gym Special Strong on Sept. 9 to further provide inclusive exercises for people with physical disabilities. According to Abby Belaire with Planet Fitness, Special Strong trainers are able to use the fitness space while training their clients who have a physical disability.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Gregory Apartments celebrates Oct. 25 grand opening in Porter

The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. (Courtesy The Gregory Apartments) The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. Located at 22260 Valley Ranch Parkway, the community features 269 apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans that include stand-alone kitchen islands, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Additional amenities are available on select homes. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with swimming lanes, a fitness center and spin room, a cocktail lounge, a community garden, a conference center, a game room and outdoor space for pets. 346-707-2316. www.gregoryapts.com.
PORTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston

From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nike by The Woodlands selling footwear, sportswear at Market Street

Nike by The Woodlands opened Oct. 20 at Market Street. (Courtesy Market Street) Nike by The Woodlands opened at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 885, The Woodlands, on Oct. 20 across from the Starbucks. The store offers footwear as well as athletic wear and sportswear for the family. According to Market Street, the space will also allow Nike to test new services, experiences and offerings. 281-719-9930. www.nike.com.
Click2Houston.com

This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair

HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrates 20th anniversary

Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22, owner Roberta Caron said. “Amazing,” Caron said when asked how the anniversary felt. “It’s quite an accomplishment, I think, to make it to 20 years.”. The...
TOMBALL, TX
cw39.com

Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Chopped, Screwed, and Gloriously Cheesy

Abbas Dhanani has spent much of his life becoming a jack of many trades. He’s helped run restaurant franchises and launched his own successful Instagram food blog (@houstoneatz). Now, he’s focusing on his obsessions: New York City and meat. So when he had the idea to launch a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Community Impact Houston

New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals

The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston apartment market continues to cool as occupancy rates fall, rental rates level off

Domain Heights, a two-building mid-rise, is among the newly opened multifamily projects in the Heights area. (Courtesy Domain Heights) After more than a year of steady increases, apartment rental rates in Houston are starting to cool off as occupancy rates dip, according to the most recent data from ApartmentData.com, which compiles data based on market surveys in Houston and other U.S. cities.
HOUSTON, TX
