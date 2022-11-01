Read full article on original website
Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable
TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?
The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
Costco recalls nearly 150K pounds of frozen chicken patties sold in NJ
Costco is recalling nearly 150,000 pounds of Foster Farms fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic. The 80-oounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “chicken patties breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat” were produced on Aug. 11, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
New Jersey Grocery Store Shelves Could Be Bare In Less Than Two Weeks
There is a real possibility that our New Jersey grocery store shelves will be barren in less than two weeks. I remember when COVID first started my husband and I went to Costco to stock up and it was a jarring experience. There were hundreds of other people doing the same thing and we were all lined up outside being let in 20 people at a time. It was scary. Inside, the shelves were getting bare and I started to cry.
Record for schools involved in NJ fresh fruit and vegetable program
A record high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-23 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher made the announcement as part of the State Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for students. The U.S. Department...
