Read full article on original website
Related
Local history: Statue is a giant in Goodyear’s success
The gentleman gazes toward the horizon as he waits on the corner. Dressed in a three-piece suit and overcoat, he holds a hat in his left hand and clutches a roll of blueprints with the right. Passing motorists can’t help but notice the fellow. He’s 9 feet tall and greenish...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0