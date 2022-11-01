Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IV
Watford City, Mandaree, Arnegard, Wishek, and some place called Tobacco Gardens. More interesting insights into North Dakota cities!
The 10 Most Misspelled Cities In North Dakotah
There's a handful of cities that some of us just can't spell in North Dakota.
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names-VOLUME III
Here we go into Elgin, Camp Grassick, Steele, yes Tuttle, Jud...wait for these- Kulm, Anamoose, Fredonia, and a whole bunch more!
Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals
You will be shocked and AMAZED in what you will see here.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
Don't forget these things as you head out deer hunting!
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
Thanks, but no thanks?
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Claims of diesel fuel shortages, will North Dakota be affected? Proposed "Clean Energy" solution, is really the answer at this point?
A new helping hand is here to help locate missing persons in North Dakota — check it out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A new database is being established by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to help find missing persons statewide. According to the office of the Attorney General, the publicly accessible database will provide law enforcement and concerned citizens with detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. […]
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living.
Times-Online
Charles Tuttle candidate pledges election integrity, self-governance for North Dakota
Charles Tuttle is seeking election to be North Dakota’s Secretary of State, as an Independent candidate in a three-way race for a little-advertised, but important position within the state government. “I’m from Minot ND, I’m a political activist, a political junkie and I know just about everything there is...
8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store
Many North Dakotans choose to ignore the unwritten rules of grocery shopping.
Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
Enjoy the record-breaking warmth today because 70-degree days are over after today.
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota
Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry.
Facebook Scammers Post Fake Morgan Wallen Concert In North Dakota
BEWARE - Facebook scammers hit close to home here in North Dakota. Check with venues before buying tickets in the future!
valleynewslive.com
Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
North Dakotans 19+ May Soon Be Gambling At Tribal Casinos.
ND Governor Doug Burgum endorses plan to lower legal gambling age at casinos
KFYR-TV
Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further. With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats....
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0