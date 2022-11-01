Read full article on original website
NME
Danny Boyle is keen to direct third ’28 Days Later’ film
Danny Boyle has said he would be keen to direct a third 28 Days Later film. “I’d be very tempted [to direct it],” Boyle said of the script written by Alex Garland, which has “a lovely idea” at the centre of it. “It feels like a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
NME
Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show
Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
NME
Quentin Tarantino reveals why he’ll never make a Marvel movie
Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he will never make a Marvel movie. Speaking in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, when asked why he hadn’t thrown his hat into the superhero franchise, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director, said: “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”
Terrifier 2: 8 Things To Know Before You Watch The Horror Movie
You’ve heard its name whispered, screamed, and shouted in the streets of new movie releases. But do you know what Terrifier 2 is all about? If you’ve been curious to check out writer/director Damian Leone’s horror opus, but aren’t sure you’re ready, we have the perfect guide to help you plunge into the gore head first. Should you possess no fear of clowns, and want something vicious to partake in through the world of horror, here’s what you need to know before watching Terrifier 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
NME
Who is on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ this week?
Stars from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and My Policeman are set to appear on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show. Last week, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne, former Lioness Alex Scott and Bono all appeared on the show, with the latter promoting his new memoir Surrender. Who are...
NME
Jennifer Lawrence says she quit Elizabeth Holmes role after Amanda Seyfried’s “terrific” portrayal
Jennifer Lawrence has said she dropped out of playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a project after watching Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal in The Dropout. The actor had been cast to play the disgraced entrepreneur in Apple film Bad Blood, which is set to be directed by Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up).
‘Really given me sleepless nights’: readers on their scariest movie endings
After the slow burn, creeping dread of the film, the last 10 minutes are just full out batshit, with the mother bashing her head against the underside of the attic door repeatedly, the naked people grinning, the sawing and then the final *cluck*. It’s one of the great modern horrors,...
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
NME
“Vomit-inducing” slasher ‘Terrifier 2’ is being submitted for an Oscar to troll the Academy
The “vomit-inducing” horror film Terrifier 2 is being submitted for an Oscar. Damien Leone’s slasher film is being nominated for one of Hollywood’s highest honours in a fan-driven campaign. The ultra-violent unrated film about a killer clown has been a hit with fans of gore, and now Bloody Disgusting is throwing its weight behind the film.
The Bonkers Story Behind the Outrageous ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic
As the story of Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic goes, on one fateful day, while he was a child in the ’60s, a traveling salesman stopped at his house and offered to sell his family an accordion—the instrument that would eventually catapult the comedian-musician’s legendary career.After his father beat up the salesman, Yankovic’s mother bought the accordion for Al out of guilt. There was one condition: Al would have to practice in secret. When friends in high school later convince a sheltered, teenaged Al to go to a house party, he’s stunned to learn that his classmates are raving to the...
NME
Charlotte Church announces final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour
Charlotte Church has announced her final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour today (November 3). The act, which features Church along with nine others, has proven a cult hit across festivals from Glastonbury to The Mighty Hoopla for the last six years. Described as “a genre-fluid jukebox of anthems spanning from...
NME
Rainn Wilson doesn’t want to be remembered for playing Dwight in ‘The Office’
Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight in The Office, has said he wants to be remembered for playing a different role. The actor, who played the character in the US sitcom across nine seasons, was asked what project from his career he’d want people unfamiliar with his work to watch first.
NME
Who is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week?
Amy Schumer will host the next edition of Saturday Night Live on November 5. This marks the third time the comedian has hosted the show, following stints in October 2015 and May 2018. She also made an appearance on the show during a sketch parodying The Bachelor when Kim Kardashian hosted in October last year.
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
NME
James Corden accused of stealing Noel Fielding joke for ‘Late Late Show’ gag
James Corden is being scrutinised for seemingly stealing a joke from Noel Fielding. Having admitted to “inadvertently” appropriating a joke made famous by Ricky Gervais on his Late Late Show on Monday night (October 31), another similar instance of Corden appearing to copy and paste a joke has surfaced online.
HBO Original Drama Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date
The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series The Last of Us debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Pedro Pascal is Joel, Bella Ramsey is Ellie, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv is...
NME
Matthew Perry says Zac Efron turned down playing younger version of him in new movie
Matthew Perry has revealed Zac Efron turned down a role playing a younger version of him. Efron played a younger version of Perry in 2009’s 17 Again, and Perry had reached out to the High School Musical star with another role as something of a spiritual sequel. “I finished...
NME
Critics are crushing Netflix’s new ‘Blockbuster’ sitcom: “It just isn’t funny”
The first reviews for Netflix sitcom Blockbuster have just come in. The series stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last operating Blockbuster Video store and is out on Netflix today (November 3). Blockbuster has received almost unanimous negative reviews. Collider criticised the “poorly conceived premise” and...
