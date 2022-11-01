ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Danny Boyle is keen to direct third ’28 Days Later’ film

Danny Boyle has said he would be keen to direct a third 28 Days Later film. “I’d be very tempted [to direct it],” Boyle said of the script written by Alex Garland, which has “a lovely idea” at the centre of it. “It feels like a...
NME

Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show

Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
NME

Quentin Tarantino reveals why he’ll never make a Marvel movie

Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he will never make a Marvel movie. Speaking in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, when asked why he hadn’t thrown his hat into the superhero franchise, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director, said: “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”
Cinemablend

Terrifier 2: 8 Things To Know Before You Watch The Horror Movie

You’ve heard its name whispered, screamed, and shouted in the streets of new movie releases. But do you know what Terrifier 2 is all about? If you’ve been curious to check out writer/director Damian Leone’s horror opus, but aren’t sure you’re ready, we have the perfect guide to help you plunge into the gore head first. Should you possess no fear of clowns, and want something vicious to partake in through the world of horror, here’s what you need to know before watching Terrifier 2.
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil

The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
NME

Who is on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ this week?

Stars from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and My Policeman are set to appear on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show. Last week, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne, former Lioness Alex Scott and Bono all appeared on the show, with the latter promoting his new memoir Surrender. Who are...
Polygon

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
TheDailyBeast

The Bonkers Story Behind the Outrageous ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic

As the story of Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic goes, on one fateful day, while he was a child in the ’60s, a traveling salesman stopped at his house and offered to sell his family an accordion—the instrument that would eventually catapult the comedian-musician’s legendary career.After his father beat up the salesman, Yankovic’s mother bought the accordion for Al out of guilt. There was one condition: Al would have to practice in secret. When friends in high school later convince a sheltered, teenaged Al to go to a house party, he’s stunned to learn that his classmates are raving to the...
NME

Charlotte Church announces final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour

Charlotte Church has announced her final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour today (November 3). The act, which features Church along with nine others, has proven a cult hit across festivals from Glastonbury to The Mighty Hoopla for the last six years. Described as “a genre-fluid jukebox of anthems spanning from...
NME

Who is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week?

Amy Schumer will host the next edition of Saturday Night Live on November 5. This marks the third time the comedian has hosted the show, following stints in October 2015 and May 2018. She also made an appearance on the show during a sketch parodying The Bachelor when Kim Kardashian hosted in October last year.
NME

James Corden accused of stealing Noel Fielding joke for ‘Late Late Show’ gag

James Corden is being scrutinised for seemingly stealing a joke from Noel Fielding. Having admitted to “inadvertently” appropriating a joke made famous by Ricky Gervais on his Late Late Show on Monday night (October 31), another similar instance of Corden appearing to copy and paste a joke has surfaced online.
Deadline

HBO Original Drama Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date

The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series The Last of Us debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.  Pedro Pascal is Joel, Bella Ramsey is Ellie, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv is...
NME

Critics are crushing Netflix’s new ‘Blockbuster’ sitcom: “It just isn’t funny”

The first reviews for Netflix sitcom Blockbuster have just come in. The series stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last operating Blockbuster Video store and is out on Netflix today (November 3). Blockbuster has received almost unanimous negative reviews. Collider criticised the “poorly conceived premise” and...

