Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ Fans Told to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby’s Grave on Wales Beach: ‘It Could Put Wildlife at Risk’
“Harry Potter” fans are being urged not to leave socks at the site of a memorial for the house elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” shot Dobby’s death scene. In the “Harry Potter” novels, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms and tells him the beach is “such a beautiful place to be with friends.” The film team settled on the expansive Freshwater West Beach to do justice to the moment. After “Harry Potter” fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location,...
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
msn.com
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Watch William and Kate’s amazing reaction as a little girl dressed as princess crashes their speech
Though Princess Kate and Prince William may be real royalty, they were kind of upstaged by a little princess in her own right this week during a working event for the couple. The Prince and Princess of Wales were on a visit to Scarborough, England, in support of young people’s mental health. William and Kate spoke with a trio of groups that stand to receive funding from The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and Britain’s Two Ridings Community Foundation.
Princess Kate Gives Rare Peek Inside Kensington Palace Amid Move to Adelaide Cottage: Photo
Cute and cozy! Princess Kate (née Middleton) gave a rare look inside her and Prince William’s former home at Kensington Palace amid their move to Adelaide Cottage while sharing an important message about addiction via YouTube. The former Duchess of Cambridge, 40, sat on a cream-colored couch adorned...
Andrew Prine - star of the stage and screen in Westerns like Chisum and on Broadway in Look Homeward, Angel - passes away at 86
The acting world is in mourning with news of the passing of beloved stage and screen actor Andrew Prine. The actor - best known for Western films like Chisum, Wide Country and The Town That Dreaded Sundown - passed away on Monday of natural causes while on vacation in Paris with his wife, actress Heather Lowe, via THR.
tatler.com
Tiara of the Month: The curious history of the lost Leeds Tiara
In 1913, before becoming Her Royal Highness Princess Anastasia of Greece and Denmark, American-born heiress Mrs Nancy Leeds commissioned Cartier to create a stunning tiara composed of interconnecting loops, each featuring sizeable suspended pendants of alternating pear-shaped diamonds and pearls. She can most famously be seen wearing the impressive diadem in a portrait by the go-to society painter of the day, Giovanni Boldini.
Graceland’s Secret Closet Near the Jungle Room Holds Surprising Items That Tell Elvis Presley’s Personal Story
A secret closet near the Jungle Room of Elvis Presley's Graceland home hold some some surprising items.
wegotthiscovered.com
King Charles assaulted valet who was in charge of his teddy bear, book claims
When King Charles III was a mere prince in his 40’s, he had valets taking care of his teddy bear, according to a new book due out Nov. 8 by Christopher Andersen. The King: The Life of Charles III will reveal numerous other oddities and events, showcasing the life of a spoiled man who couldn’t control his temper and didn’t seem to care to.
New Book Details King Charles' Two Celebrity Crushes
King Charles III has been the British monarch for less than two months, and already there's a biography of the newly crowned sovereign's life set to be published on November 8 (via Vanity Fair). Written by American journalist Christopher Andersen, "The King: Life of Charles III" promises to examine "the private life of this historically important and controversial figure," according to the book's synopsis, in addition to providing "a balanced but fully honest look into the life of the new monarch."
As King Charles III Sets Out to Win Hearts and Minds, The Crown Dredges Up His Darkest Chapter
The British royal family would like to remind you that The Crown does not reflect real life inside Windsor Castle. Ever since the show’s 2016 debut, royalists and historians have worried that the drama would tarnish the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and that of her family. In 2020, then U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden pleaded with the streamer to include a disclaimer on its Emmy-winning show. Netflix staunchly refused—until this year.
housebeautiful.com
Queen Camilla Is Changing Up a Royal Tradition When It Comes to Her "Ladies-in-Waiting"
Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. However, there's one she will be bypassing. Ladies-in-waiting traditionally accompany the Queen on overseas trips, help manage her correspondence, and are just generally there for companionship. And while Queen Elizabeth had a whole fleet of ladies-in-waiting throughout her reign—many of whom had been close with her for over 60 years—apparently Queen Camilla's ditching the outdated tradition to be “more with the times.”
PopSugar
10 Facts About the Real-Life Hotel That Inspired "The Shining"
Did "The Shining" scar you for life the first time you saw it? Yeah, same. The classic horror movie has everything that could possibly creep you out and force you to run under your covers with no intention of ever resurfacing: supernatural forces, the slow-burning insanity of main character Jack Torrance, and, most importantly, an isolated hotel in the mountains as the backdrop for the terror that ensues. If only you could visit the Overlook Hotel and feel the bone-chilling energy of the movie for yourself . . . oh wait, you can.
Exact date you're officially allowed to put Christmas decorations up
If you like to put your Christmas tree up early, then good news! As this is the exact date you're 'allowed' to put your tree up - and it's actually earlier than you might think. Now Halloween is officially out of the way - and Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey...
And then there were more: Knives Out, Agatha Christie and nonstop murder mystery boom
A brilliant Greek sun beats down on Daniel Craig and his co-stars Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe in the follow-up to Knives Out, the surprise whodunnit hit of 2019. When Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives later this month in UK cinemas, audiences will be introduced...
Popculture
'Good Bones' Spinoff Special Revealed
The Good Bones team has been extra busy in 2022. Along with work on Season 7 of the flagship series and the Good Bones: Risky Business spinoff, HGTV has tapped series star and Master Gardener Karen Laine for an all-new Good Bones spinoff special, Good Bones: Better Yard. Laine shared...
tatler.com
A royal carol concert: Princess of Wales to host a poignant Westminster Abbey service
The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service next month, Kensington Palace announced today. Kate will be joined by members of the Royal Family at the December 15 service, which will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, as well as recognising the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK.
Bardo review: Welcome to the movie-memoir Thunderdome
There's an animal called an axolotl that appears throughout Bardo, a slippery little amphibian whose existence — neither a fish nor a lizard, with its translucent salamander body, brightly frilled gills, and fat dorsal fin — seems like a Darwinian trick. Like writer-director Alejandro González Iñárritu, the axolotl is also native to Mexico City, and its liminal state very much reflects both the form and content of his latest. Taken from the Tibetan term for the place between life and death, Bardo (subtitled, with a disorienting wink, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) is a movie about a man who is and isn't Iñárritu, done in a style so extravagantly crowded with images and ideas that it feels less like storytelling in any traditional sense than some surreal self-refracting hybrid: memory palace, midlife crisis, memento mori.
The week in classical: glass human; An Anatomy of Melancholy; The Moon Hares review – opera for a lonely world
Sometimes, opera can go straight to the heart of the here and now. Oma, a Syrian refugee, is marooned on the 12th floor of a tower block, yearning for permission to stay in the UK and carrying the terrible memory of her dangerous Channel crossing in a flimsy boat. She is unaware that other lonely, desperate people are just down the corridor: Edward, a Jamaican widower with undiagnosed dementia, and Grace, a student beset by a menacing voice in her head.
dctheaterarts.org
A vividly hilarious ‘Pericles,’ in rep at American Shakespeare Center
Face it: as much as we love Shakespeare, there are some plays that look like utter chaos on the page, cobbled together like a 5-year-old’s collage with no rhyme or reason. We skip over them, on the way to something more, well, readable and comprehensible. What we miss, of...
Comments / 2