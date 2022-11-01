ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Quilisto Madera vs Hector Manuel Zepeda set for Dec 17

Toscano Boxing Promotions returns on December 17 as middleweight warrior Quilisto Madera (13-3, 9 KOs) takes on Hector Manuel Zepeda (21-5, 7 KOs) in an eight-round main event at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California. The fight will headline a full card of action that will be streamed...
STOCKTON, CA
Ruben Torres faces Eduardo Estela on Nov 26 in California

Thompson Boxing’s undefeated lightweight star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs), from South Central, Los Angeles, is back in action on November 26, 2022, when he steps in the ring with Eduardo Estela (13-1, 9 KOs), of Montevideo, Uruguay. The fight is presented by MarvNation and produced...
CARSON, CA
Amir Anderson goes for Team USA gold at Youth World Champs

Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
SYRACUSE, NY
Spence vs Crawford: Falsehoods, feuds, and firesticks – no fight

Spence vs Crawford – Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford used Twitter as the place to air their dirty laundry to the public as fans wondered, ‘is this how champions act?’. A back-and-forth on social media that is too long to put in its entirety came after a...
TEXAS STATE

