Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Quilisto Madera vs Hector Manuel Zepeda set for Dec 17
Toscano Boxing Promotions returns on December 17 as middleweight warrior Quilisto Madera (13-3, 9 KOs) takes on Hector Manuel Zepeda (21-5, 7 KOs) in an eight-round main event at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California. The fight will headline a full card of action that will be streamed...
worldboxingnews.net
Ruben Torres faces Eduardo Estela on Nov 26 in California
Thompson Boxing’s undefeated lightweight star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs), from South Central, Los Angeles, is back in action on November 26, 2022, when he steps in the ring with Eduardo Estela (13-1, 9 KOs), of Montevideo, Uruguay. The fight is presented by MarvNation and produced...
Los Angeles Football Club defeats Philadelphia Union to win MLS Cup
The Los Angeles Football Club defeated the Philadelphia Union to win the MLS Cup.
worldboxingnews.net
Amir Anderson goes for Team USA gold at Youth World Champs
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
worldboxingnews.net
Spence vs Crawford: Falsehoods, feuds, and firesticks – no fight
Spence vs Crawford – Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford used Twitter as the place to air their dirty laundry to the public as fans wondered, ‘is this how champions act?’. A back-and-forth on social media that is too long to put in its entirety came after a...
Comments / 0