This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserted for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend
DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
History Colorado highlights Native American Heritage Month with several events
November is Native American Heritage Month. In recognition of the month, History Colorado is highlighting the stories and contributions of the Indigenous people who call Colorado home.
Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters
It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
26-inch storm helps Colorado ski area start season with roughly 1/3 of terrain open
Notorious for often getting the most snow in the state among local resorts, Wolf Creek Ski Area is at it again, opening their southwest Colorado location with approximately 30 percent of their skiable terrain already open. According to an announcement on the website, the ample open terrain is the result of an early November storm dropping 26 inches of snow in the area, bringing the base to 32 inches of all-natural snow. The area has gotten about 40 inches of snow already this year.
LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to fall along the Front Range
DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow while Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall. A cold front that arrived in Colorado early Thursday has brought steady snow to the mountains. Mountain roadways will become snow covered Thursday evening.
Holidays Offer Rare Chance To Drive Across Colorado’s Royal Gorge
Under normal circumstances, vehicles cannot drive across Colorado's Royal Gorge, the tallest suspension bridge in the United States. For a few weeks this holiday season, that's going to change. Starting mid-November 2022, the Royal Gorge will become a drive-thru lights display extravaganza. Your Chance To 'Drive' Across Colorado's Royal Gorge.
Farmers' Almanac suggests 'extremely cold' temps in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter. The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918. The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
What’s new this winter at Colorado’s hot springs
Earlier this year, “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert pointed out during a talk in Denver that “relaxed” is a word she rarely hears used to describe women. “I hear resilient, badass, strong, but not relaxed,” she said. I’ve been thinking about that since — and trying to find ways to be relaxed effortlessly. Now that hot springs season is here, I have found the answer.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2
After nearly two decades at FOX31/Colorado's Very Own Channel 2, meteorologist Chris Tomer is making a career change.
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
