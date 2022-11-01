ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado

If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters

It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

26-inch storm helps Colorado ski area start season with roughly 1/3 of terrain open

Notorious for often getting the most snow in the state among local resorts, Wolf Creek Ski Area is at it again, opening their southwest Colorado location with approximately 30 percent of their skiable terrain already open. According to an announcement on the website, the ample open terrain is the result of an early November storm dropping 26 inches of snow in the area, bringing the base to 32 inches of all-natural snow. The area has gotten about 40 inches of snow already this year.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to fall along the Front Range

DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow while Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall. A cold front that arrived in Colorado early Thursday has brought steady snow to the mountains. Mountain roadways will become snow covered Thursday evening.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Farmers' Almanac suggests 'extremely cold' temps in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter. The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918. The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

What’s new this winter at Colorado’s hot springs

Earlier this year, “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert pointed out during a talk in Denver that “relaxed” is a word she rarely hears used to describe women. “I hear resilient, badass, strong, but not relaxed,” she said. I’ve been thinking about that since — and trying to find ways to be relaxed effortlessly. Now that hot springs season is here, I have found the answer.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy